Steven M. Sipple: DiNardo's idea for Frost to-do list; Darlington battles cancer; and a lock pick

Voila! Northwestern hammered Maryland 43-3 last week, gaining 537 yards in the process.

DiNardo also keeps an eye on Nebraska's quarterback situation.

"Luke McCaffrey looks like the real deal," he said of the redshirt freshman.

He thinks Frost can effectively manage the Adrian Martinez-McCaffrey situation going forward.

"One of the things Scott's really good about is communicating with the players and having good morale," DiNardo said. "If he's going to mess with that whole situation at quarterback, I have a lot of confidence he'll do it the right way."

One key is honesty. The quarterbacks have to know what a coach really thinks. It can't be about just trying to keep everyone happy.

Another key is making decisions with the best interests of the team in mind. It's clear Martinez and McCaffrey are two of the team's best players regardless of position and therefore should be contributing. Bottom line, they enhance the product.

"I thought they looked much better as a whole," DiNardo said of the Huskers, noting he hadn't studied video of Saturday's game.