Steven M. Sipple: Did Pelini envision Big Ten's rise?; kudos to Jackson; and MJ's lasting appeal

Things I know, and things I think I know (post-NFL Draft edition):

One aspect of Nebraska's move to the Big Ten in the summer of 2010 sticks with me above all.

It was then-Husker football coach Bo Pelini's generally subdued tone as he discussed the change, which was in stark contrast to the overall feeling of excitement in the fan base.

Oh, sure, Pelini said the right things publicly as the earth-shattering shift transpired. Behind the scenes, though, you almost didn't want to go there with him. It was always incredibly striking to me.

Much of his consternation had to do with the fact his defense was built for the wide-open spread offenses that were prevalent in the Big 12. His best two linebackers (by far) in 2011 -- Lavonte David and Will Compton -- were excellent players, especially David, but neither weighed more than 230 pounds. Quality depth at that position alone was an issue against rugged Big Ten run teams.

Pelini needed bigger players across the board. That was evident. We all better understand the Big Ten now. Nine seasons (NU's first in the league was 2011) is a good sample size.