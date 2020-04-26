Steven M. Sipple: Did Pelini envision Big Ten's rise?; kudos to Jackson; and MJ's lasting appeal

Things I know, and things I think I know (post-NFL Draft edition):
One aspect of Nebraska's move to the Big Ten in the summer of 2010 sticks with me above all.
It was then-Husker football coach Bo Pelini's generally subdued tone as he discussed the change, which was in stark contrast to the overall feeling of excitement in the fan base.
Oh, sure, Pelini said the right things publicly as the earth-shattering shift transpired. Behind the scenes, though, you almost didn't want to go there with him. It was always incredibly striking to me.
Much of his consternation had to do with the fact his defense was built for the wide-open spread offenses that were prevalent in the Big 12. His best two linebackers (by far) in 2011 -- Lavonte David and Will Compton -- were excellent players, especially David, but neither weighed more than 230 pounds. Quality depth at that position alone was an issue against rugged Big Ten run teams.
Pelini needed bigger players across the board. That was evident. We all better understand the Big Ten now. Nine seasons (NU's first in the league was 2011) is a good sample size.
But maybe his roster makeup wasn't the only thing bugging Bo. Maybe he knew the Big Ten would be tougher sledding overall than the Big 12. He couldn't have known exactly how tough it would get for Nebraska. But maybe he had an inkling of where it was all headed. Many coaches see things coming long before the rest of us.
Some numbers are pretty striking.
In the last seven NFL drafts, the 14-team Big Ten has averaged 38.3 selections, while the 10-team Big 12 has averaged 21.1.
In this year's draft, the Big Ten had 48 players selected, the Big 12 had 21. Again, not close.
It's not all about draft stats, though. Trust your eyes. The Big Ten is a much more physical league than the Big 12. It's a much more rigorous physical challenge to get through a season. Who would dispute that?
What's more, the Big Ten is widely regarded as the top coaching league in the land, from both a head coach and assistant coach standpoint.
Nebraska, in the midst of three straight losing seasons, is trying to make up ground against several programs. Third-year Husker head coach Scott Frost's task is daunting. Consider the amount of Big Ten West Division players selected by NFL teams in the last four drafts:
Wisconsin, 16.
Iowa, 16.
Minnesota, 7.
Purdue, 4.
Nebraska, 4.
Northwestern, 4.
Illinois, 2.
Nobody could have envisioned those type of numbers back in the summer of 2010.
* For the 14th straight year, the SEC led all conferences in draft picks, this time with 63.
There's a lot of buzz about defending national champion LSU's 14 selections, which tied the all-time record (set by Ohio State in 2004) for the most players picked from one school in a single draft since it was shortened to seven rounds in 1994.
The Tigers had 10 players selected during the first three rounds alone. I'm sure that's just lovely news for Husker fans. Yes, the hill is incredibly steep.
Former Nebraska assistant Bill Busch, now in his third year as safeties coach at LSU, hesitates to shed much light on the Tigers' recruiting operation. Why give out the details?
He did tell me this last week: "Everyone on the staff recruits well and everyone coaches well -- at a really high level. Coach (Ed) Orgeron is the leader that way. Everyone on the staff knows you have to have it all covered. You have to be prepared. A lot of the time, you think of coaches as either being good recruiters or good coaches, but not necessarily both.
"I've always taken it as a slap in the face if someone tabs me as being just a recruiter."
* One takeaway from covering Nebraska players on NFL Draft weekend was how incredibly intense the wait to hear from teams can become. A young man's future is riding on a phone call. Sometimes I need to remind myself of that.
Carlos Davis said he had to retreat to his basement at one point Saturday to be alone with his thoughts.
Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson said Saturday was "one of the most difficult days of my life."
The gracious manner in which Jackson handled an interview Saturday night will always stick with me. Even after a day that taxed him mentally and emotionally, he was upbeat in sharing his thoughts. No cheering in the press box and all that, but here's hoping he achieves his dream of landing a roster spot with the Jets.
Same goes for Carlos Davis (Steelers) and Khalil Davis (Buccaneers). What an incredibly friendly duo.
* Jackson had a rocky ride at Nebraska, but grew up as a person and became an excellent player.
And, yes, he absolutely feels he has something more to prove now.
"There's definitely a chip on my shoulder," he said. "But at the end of the day, it's not like I'm the first person who went undrafted who felt he should've been drafted. I understand the nature of the business. I understand it happens to people every year. I understand it's my reality.
"I just feel now that if anybody can handle going undrafted, it's me. I believe in my talent. Everything I believe in is going to show."
* If you're not watching "The Last Dance," a 10-part documentary on ESPN that highlights the Chicago Bulls' 1997-98 season, you're missing incredible TV.
If you think the Golden State Warriors' dynasty is more appealing than the Bulls of the 1990s, you might feel differently if you watch this series.
The Bulls are a tougher team than the Warriors. They have more personality. But one aspect trumps all.
Michael Jordan. He's one of the toughest and most intriguing competitors to ever walk the planet. That toughness still comes out in interviews.
The Warriors had nobody in MJ's realm. Not even close.
Les McDonald
