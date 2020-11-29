Steven M. Sipple: Diaco's 'D' could be just what Frost needs; and NU needs Mills in backfield

After opening the season with wins against Iowa (24-20) and Illinois (31-24), Purdue has lost three straight games: Northwestern (27-20), Minnesota (34-31) and Rutgers. One of the biggest issues is the Boilermakers' defense can't get off the field. In the three losses, teams have converted 52.1% of the time on third down. Rutgers was 10-for-17.

Purdue ran only three offensive plays in the fourth quarter because it couldn't get Langan and company off the field. Ouch.

In the last three games, the Boilermakers have one takeaway and one sack.

Diaco has been available for media interviews only once — right before the season started. That's it.

He has a base salary of $625,000 annually and doesn't have to face heat from media. What a perfect setup.

Diaco's passion for his profession is evident to anyone he meets. Give him that. But some Nebraska defenders basically quit on him late in the 2017 season, and I'm told Purdue defenders haven't exactly embraced his methods.

A reserve Rutgers QB likely could attest to that.