You tend to learn more and more details about people when their time has come.
You learn what makes them tick, maybe even what time they get out of bed.
Nebraska football coaches hope fifth-year senior Alex Davis' time finally has come.
What a boost that would be for a Husker defense that seems hell bent on significant overall improvement.
If Davis' time doesn't arrive this season, it won't be because he languishes in bed while others are outworking him.
"Alex has always worked hard," says Husker outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt. "He would come in at 5 in the morning after a game last season wanting to talk to me about, 'How did I do here?' and 'What can I do better here?' He always came in for extra work and extra help."
Wait a second. Five o'clock in the morning?
"Ace (Davis' nickname) has always been the guy who stays later, does more work and makes sure everybody else is doing it the right way if they're not doing it the right way," Dewitt said. "That's who he is."
It's who Davis hasn't been that has largely defined his career at Nebraska. That sounds harsh. But, as they say, stats don't lie. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound outside linebacker has only 24 tackles in college, and only 1½ sacks. Although he played in all 12 games last season and had four starts, he managed only five tackles, including just one in the final four games.
That's simply too much silence from a position that's critical to the success of most any 3-4 system. Former Virginia head coach Al Groh, considered a 3-4 guru of sorts, told me a couple years ago that outside linebackers in a 3-4 are like the 3-4-5 hitters in a baseball lineup. Those are the major run-producers. In the 3-4, he said, outside linebackers are supposed to get the RBIs — in other words, make big plays in the offensive backfield, in the run game and in coverage. It requires a lot of attributes to fulfill all the aspects of the job description.
"It takes size. It takes athletic ability. It takes instincts. It takes a very versatile game to be a true outside linebacker," Groh said.
Davis possesses the requisite size and seemingly the proper level of athleticism to be a high-level OLB. If you're scanning the field during a Nebraska practice, Davis stands out because he looks like an NFL outside linebacker. He's one of the most impressive-looking athletes on the entire roster.
"He's an imposing figure," said Dewitt, adding that he hears from NFL teams "every day" about Davis.
Dewitt then gets to the heart of some plausible reasons why Davis hasn't produced at a high level at Nebraska and why that all could change this season. For one, Dewitt reminds us that Davis, of Riviera Beach, Florida, played only one year of high school football, in 2014. After redshirting at NU in 2015 -- he was the scout team defensive MVP -- he played defensive end in Mark Banker's 4-3 system in 2016.
In 2017, a disaster in the form of Bob Diaco arrived in Lincoln, bringing along his 3-4 look. Nebraska's defense was abysmal, allowing 5.57 yards per carry to rank 124th nationally. In a 4-8 season that culminated in the firing of the entire staff, it was largely forgettable that Davis, after moving to outside linebacker, had his best collegiate season, recording 17 tackles, including a sack at Penn State.
Last season, Davis played for his third defensive coordinator, Erik Chinander, who brought a 3-4 defense but an entirely new language for defenders to learn. You didn't hear much from Davis. Five tackles. But now he appears poised to make a splash. By all accounts, he's enjoyed a strong offseason. He's making plays in practice. Big plays. The sort of splashes you expect from a cleanup hitter in a baseball lineup.
Perhaps his time really has come.
Dewitt thinks Davis will benefit greatly from playing in the same system with the same coordinator and position coach in back-to-back seasons.
"It's just a level of comfort," Dewitt said. "For two years in a row, he's hearing the same words (from coaches) that mean the same thing. I think it allows him to play a little bit faster."
It could all add up to an early riser becoming a late bloomer.
Think what that would mean for Nebraska's defense.