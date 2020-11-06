Steven M. Sipple: Debate targeting all you want, but two Huskers shouldn't still be suspended

"I hate throwing the shoulder," Sanders says. "What ends up happening sometimes is guys won't go down. Grab hold of something. (Former Husker linebacker) Lavonte David was one of the best tacklers I've ever been around and he's shown it in the NFL — because he does a tremendous job of taking his head out of the game and wrapping up.

"Now, when you take your head out of picture, you are going to hit with your shoulder pads and chest. But when you talk about leading with the shoulder, I think of how guys like to lunge into somebody and throw a shoulder. Try tackling Alabama's Najee Harris with a shoulder tackle. He ain't going down."

The conversation isn't going away. In fact, it'll be one of the main storylines Saturday because of Williams and Taylor-Britt's significance to the team.

At any rate, Minter will be watching. He was encouraged by what he saw from Nebraska against Ohio State.

"I really loved that we were changing the line of scrimmage," he says. "Which means the strength and conditioning is there. You're going against one of the top three teams in the country and winning the line of scrimmage on both sides."

Maybe not winning it all the time, but those first 25 minutes or so were pretty impressive for the Huskers.