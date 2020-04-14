Steven M. Sipple: Darrion Daniels comfortable in 'own little bubble' as NFL Draft nears

"So we have a full house right now," Daniels says. "It's really pretty enjoyable. One thing my family does is, one of the first people who wakes up — they're in charge of starting breakfast. It's kind of disrespectful to wake up and not cook for somebody else."

He obviously was raised well. He's never been in any sort of significant trouble off the field. Although he was a graduate transfer last season, he quickly earned the respect of his teammates — to the extent he was named one of four team captains. Make no mistake, NFL teams take note of those sort of qualities. He's been in contact with 13 of them. He had dinner with the Ravens after NU's March 12 Pro Day. He's had FaceTime meetings with the Cardinals, Bears and Jaguars.

"Teams really do their research," Daniels says. "They have all this knowledge on players. I've talked to my teammates about it. Teams will bring up things that happened in high school."

Daniels' is free of such issues.

"It's really something to be proud about," he says. "A lot of guys have to explain something that happened. I don't have those conversations, so I can talk straight football. Teams can get a good understanding of my knowledge of the game."