Steven M. Sipple: Darrion Daniels comfortable in 'own little bubble' as NFL Draft nears

In advance of next week's NFL Draft, Darrion Daniels has been spending time in his hometown of Dallas surrounded by family — and he's not exactly wringing his hands about whether he'll be selected or not.
"I'm wired differently when I'm at home," the former Nebraska defensive lineman says. "When I was on campus, it was football 24/7. Here (in Dallas), it's really relaxed. We've been watching 'Game of Thrones.' It's not like I've been following draft updates.
"But one thing I have been doing footballwise is watching some old games with my pops. I'm working out in the mornings, and that's pretty much it. I'm basically in my own little bubble here. That's where I'm comfortable. I control what I can control."
You don't have to look hard to find the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Daniels projected as a lower-round pick in mock drafts. USA Today has him going in the sixth round (208th overall pick) to the Green Bay Packers, for whom his father, Tony Daniels, played briefly as a defensive end during the late 1990s.
Meanwhile, NFL.com projects the younger Daniels as a priority free agent. He'll learn his fate next week during an April 23-25 draft that promises to be like no other, as commissioner Roger Goodell will reveal selections from his home in Westchester County, New York. Goodell will be practicing social distancing at a time when New York City and Long Island are two areas of the country hardest hit by the coronavirus.
The draft "event" will be simulcast on ESPN and NFL Network with ABC joining for rounds four through seven on April 25. ABC will have its own presentation for the first three rounds on April 23 and 24.
As next week nears, Daniels gets in field work and lifts weights at a high school near his parents' home. As a graduate transfer for Nebraska in 2019, he started 11 games and achieved honorable mention All-Big Ten with 34 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also had an interception against Purdue on Nov. 2.
He finished on an especially strong note with four stops against Iowa, playing with the ferociousness of someone determined to impress NFL scouts.
But to reiterate, he isn't sitting around Dallas wondering about his professional playing future. He sounds like he's at peace as the draft nears.
"I work out starting whenever I wake up in the morning and go at it until about noon," he says. "I come home and my parents usually have a meal waiting for me, so I eat pretty well. I'll take a nap, and the rest of the day is family time."
His brother, Nebraska defensive lineman Damion Daniels, is training in Lincoln in advance of his junior season. Darrion transferred to NU from Oklahoma State in order to play one season with Damion.
It's clearly a tight family. When Darrion Daniels refers to "family time" in Dallas, he's talking about a household that currently has him and his girlfriend, his older sister and her son, and both of his parents, as well as a grandmother.
"So we have a full house right now," Daniels says. "It's really pretty enjoyable. One thing my family does is, one of the first people who wakes up — they're in charge of starting breakfast. It's kind of disrespectful to wake up and not cook for somebody else."
He obviously was raised well. He's never been in any sort of significant trouble off the field. Although he was a graduate transfer last season, he quickly earned the respect of his teammates — to the extent he was named one of four team captains. Make no mistake, NFL teams take note of those sort of qualities. He's been in contact with 13 of them. He had dinner with the Ravens after NU's March 12 Pro Day. He's had FaceTime meetings with the Cardinals, Bears and Jaguars.
"Teams really do their research," Daniels says. "They have all this knowledge on players. I've talked to my teammates about it. Teams will bring up things that happened in high school."
Daniels' is free of such issues.
"It's really something to be proud about," he says. "A lot of guys have to explain something that happened. I don't have those conversations, so I can talk straight football. Teams can get a good understanding of my knowledge of the game."
He knows enough about the draft — remember, his "pops" was an NFL free agent — to understand there's no reason to panic if he doesn't hear his name called by Goodell.
"If you have the right team (interested in you), and the right people around you to help make the decision in free agency, I feel like it can work out for almost anybody," Daniels says. "But being drafted is good because it's money on the front end."
It could be money for a big family breakfast.
"Just doing the best I can down here," Daniels said.
