Steven M. Sipple: Darlington questions NU's drill work in wake of Taylor-Britt's punt-return error

The gaffe makes you wonder, Darlington said.

Some people would say Taylor-Britt should know better.

Bottom line, "You drill it. You coach it," Darlington said. "We coached it on Fridays in a 10-minute drill, and then we reinforced it on other days."

Nebraska coach Scott Frost, now 12-21 at the school, obviously has his hands full going forward, especially with the special teams and the offense. Husker junior quarterback Adrian Martinez struggled with accuracy in the passing game, an ongoing problem.

In the four or five Nebraska practices that Darlington watched in August, Martinez usually was on the money with his throws, the former coach said.

"He had a good camp," George said. "Sometimes you get excited. You have too much adrenaline. He had easy throws in the game that he may never miss again in his life. It was too bad."

As for Nebraska's defense, Illinois' 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to begin the third quarter was an obvious lowlight.