Steven M. Sipple: Darlington disagrees with flag on Williams, but says arm tackling useful

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Things I know, and things I think I know:
Nobody in Husker football history experienced more success coaching defensive backs than George Darlington.
All told, he coached for 30 years at the school and has three national championship rings.
I like to call him "The Professor." I'll get to that in a second.
Let's first address what many Nebraska fans are buzzing about in the wake of Saturday's 52-17 loss at Ohio State. Should Husker senior safety Deontai Williams have been flagged (and ejected) for targeting early in the fourth quarter?
No way, Darlington says.
"The pendulum often swings too far before it corrects," he said Sunday. "I think that's what college football has on its hands. We want safety for the players and all that. But if you're a receiver and running a 15-yard dig route, you're going to expect to get tackled.
"But nowadays, it's almost like if someone tackles you legitimately, you're going to get an extra 15 yards (via penalty)."
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Williams ducked his shoulder hard into the chest of Jaxon Smith-Njigba (6-0, 195). Their helmets met, and the ball popped free and fluttered to the ground. The Buckeyes led 38-17, so the outcome was decided. Problem is, Williams could potentially miss the first half of this Saturday's home game against ninth-ranked Wisconsin, unless the Big Ten overturns the suspension.
"I thought Williams largely avoided head-to-head contact and made contact with the shoulder," said Darlington, who specialized in coaching defensive backs at Nebraska from 1986-2002.
Darlington also thinks the third-quarter ejection of Nebraska junior corner Cam Taylor-Britt — also for targeting — was excessive. It wasn't a violent hit, Husker head coach Scott Frost noted. But Frost called it a "dumb play." And, yes, Taylor-Britt likely will be sidelined in the first half Saturday.
"The big thing is, you don't want defenders to lead with their head," Darlington said. "You don't want them to be billy goats. But the effort to make sure that you're not leading with your head has to be taken into consideration. I know it's tough for officials because it's bang-bang on the field. But they look at replays upstairs (in the press box)."
Neither Williams nor Taylor-Britt displayed malicious intent. So in that sense, it's an unfortunate situation, especially considering Williams missed all but one game last season with an injury. Now this. You felt for him as he left the field and went to the sideline. As for Taylor-Britt, his joy for the game is evident. He was crestfallen on the sideline after his ejection.
Yeah, this stuff is hard to fathom sometimes and many feel it's adversely affecting the sport.
After Williams' hit, I immediately wrote on Twitter that he could have made hard impact with a forceful wrap-up tackle using his arms as opposed to leading with his shoulder and therefore risking the penalty. Many Husker fans vehemently disagreed with my take, but Darlington agreed.
And, yes, he's the Professor.
"We really emphasized wrapping people up, from the standpoint that sometimes a receiver or running back will juke you a little bit," Darlington said. "If you don't bring your arms, you might miss him or he might bounce off. You see that from a lot of defenders, not just our defenders. But God gave you arms, and you need to use them. There are too many times you see a guy make a hard hit with his shoulder, but not bring his arms.
"I think that's something that needs to be corrected throughout football. It's too prevalent."
That's something Darlington could address in his football-for-beginners class, which he'll teach this fall for the 37th straight year. The class begins Thursday and will run every Thursday through Dec. 10 (except Nov. 26) from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Southeast Community College in Lincoln. For information, call 402-437-2700 or 800-828-0072.
It an extremely popular class in part because George talks football in a way even a lay person (like myself) can understand.
* So, his initial impressions of Nebraska's 2020 defense?
"Well, we're playing the traditional running plays — if you want to categorize them that way — better than we did last year," he said.
That was the good news.
"But the other notable thing is you can't give up such a high completion rate," he said in reference to Justin Fields completing 20 of 21 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns. "You can't be so soft on coverage. That's got to be corrected. It was very disappointing because there was a lot of people open a lot of the time in the game. And they weren't always great throws.
"You know, I can never remember any team doing that to us."
That's because it never happened, in part because George coached a long line of difference-making defenders. He had big-time playmakers such as Ralph Brown, Mike Brown, Mike Minter, Michael Booker, Barron Miles, Tyrone Williams. On and on. Too many to list here.
Think how much Nebraska could use a Lavonte David right now. Or a Randy Gregory. I'm talking about impact players, ones who could be the impetus to turning around a program. Or at least to beating teams no one expects you to beat.
* In that regard, Wisconsin opened as a nine-point favorite for this week's game. That number will surely come down if Graham Mertz is sidelined with COVID-19. The situation at UW obviously is one to watch because of the concern of the virus spreading within the team.
* The Badgers would be down to their third-string QB. I agree with the sentiment that if that's the case, it would be difficult to casually excuse the Huskers for an eighth straight loss to their division rivals. Time to end that madness.
* How about Northwestern racking up 537 yards of total offense Saturday in hammering Maryland 43-3?
OK, I'll stop. Nebraska has enough on its mind right now without contemplating Game 3.
