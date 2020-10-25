Steven M. Sipple: Darlington disagrees with flag on Williams, but says arm tackling useful

"I thought Williams largely avoided head-to-head contact and made contact with the shoulder," said Darlington, who specialized in coaching defensive backs at Nebraska from 1986-2002.

Darlington also thinks the third-quarter ejection of Nebraska junior corner Cam Taylor-Britt — also for targeting — was excessive. It wasn't a violent hit, Husker head coach Scott Frost noted. But Frost called it a "dumb play." And, yes, Taylor-Britt likely will be sidelined in the first half Saturday.

"The big thing is, you don't want defenders to lead with their head," Darlington said. "You don't want them to be billy goats. But the effort to make sure that you're not leading with your head has to be taken into consideration. I know it's tough for officials because it's bang-bang on the field. But they look at replays upstairs (in the press box)."

Neither Williams nor Taylor-Britt displayed malicious intent. So in that sense, it's an unfortunate situation, especially considering Williams missed all but one game last season with an injury. Now this. You felt for him as he left the field and went to the sideline. As for Taylor-Britt, his joy for the game is evident. He was crestfallen on the sideline after his ejection.

Yeah, this stuff is hard to fathom sometimes and many feel it's adversely affecting the sport.