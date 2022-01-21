Steven M. Sipple: Daniel Bullocks aims to have veteran Niners' safeties ready for Rodgers

Daniel Bullocks — yes, the Daniel Bullocks who had two of Nebraska's nation-leading 32 interceptions in 2003 — clearly had adrenaline pumping through him early Thursday morning.

Even at 7 a.m., the excitement was evident in his voice. After all, he's the safeties coach for the San Francisco 49ers, who square off against the Green Bay Packers at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in an NFL divisional round playoff game.

You know what that means. It means facing Aaron Rodgers, one of the best cold-weather quarterbacks of all time.

C'mon, he's one of the best all-time, period.

Yeah, the challenge had Bullocks' blood pumping two full days before game day.

"Man, for us, it's all about preparation," he said. "It's making sure our guys know exactly what the Packers do offensively in regards to the run game and also the pass game as far as what routes they're running out of certain formations. I want my guys to understand everything."

He also wants them to be able to deftly "change the picture" that Rodgers is seeing before the snap and after it.

A brilliant disguise can be useful against magicians.