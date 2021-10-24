Steven M. Sipple: Cut Martinez slack, DiNardo says; NU's relevance; and an LSU turn-off

Things I know, and things I think I know:

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is "by far" the best quarterback in the Big Ten, Gerry DiNardo says.

No argument here. Not anymore. Did you happen to catch his performance Saturday night? Hello.

"In terms of pure talent, my goodness," DiNardo said Friday on "Early Break with Sip and Jake" (93.7 FM).

DiNardo also likes Adrian Martinez's game. The Nebraska junior standout absolutely is among the upper echelon of Big Ten quarterbacks, said the veteran BTN analyst and former collegiate head coach.

"We go on the campus tour every fall and just fall in love with some of these guys because of their personalities and the way they work and their leadership during practices," DiNardo said. "Adrian's one of our favorite guys because of all those reasons. Plus, he's a really good player."

DiNardo then said something that often crosses my mind. That is, college football has never been so much based on the quarterback position, he said.

"One of the problems with that is if someone's on an average team, they're always trying to make too many plays," he said.