Steven M. Sipple: Critical period for Thompson; Alberts' culture clues; and Fred's vulnerability

So, of course people are watching him closely.

* If you've been reading the Journal Star in recent days, you've noticed plenty of comments from Alberts on a variety of pertinent subjects. Along the way, we've been able to get a much better handle on the sort of culture he wants to establish in the athletic department.

For instance, in a discussion about Nebraska's financial resources and how they can help in hiring coaches, Alberts cautioned that money can be easy to spend and there's a danger in coming to feel entitled to it.

"The second thing is, I'm not interested in anybody who joins our organization who is driven primarily by money," he said. "If the only thing you're interested in here is to be part of a place that has resources, that's not what made Nebraska, Nebraska. Does that make sense?"

Hell yes it does.

"This job is a grinder job," he added. "This job has always been about people being willing to pay a bigger price than the other guy — players, coaches, administration, everything. That's part of what I love about it. But it's also part of what can be a challenge."