Steven M. Sipple: Could Martinez have run NU's old-school option? Absolutely, says Osborne

Dave Humm (1972-74) and Vince Ferragamo (1975-76) “could run it some,” Osborne said.

“The first guy we had that we actually asked to pretty much be a dual-threat quarterback was Jeff Quinn,” Osborne said of the 1978-80 letterman from Ord. “He was the first guy who probably ran the option significantly, then we went on with Turner Gill, Steve Taylor, Tommie Frazier — those kind of guys.”

How would Martinez have fared in that world?

“He would stack up very well,” Osborne said. “He’s got excellent speed. I’d say he’s more similar to Turner Gill because Turner was a really good thrower as well as a very good runner. Adrian is not just a runner; he’s a good passer, too. Obviously, his mobility has been invaluable because early in the season, he’s had to escape the rush a lot. He’s been sacked some, but if he wasn’t mobile, he would’ve been sacked a whole lot more.

“Anyway, he’s really good.”

Martinez told me Nebraska is practicing option plays much more often this year than during his previous three seasons in the program.

"I wouldn't say it's necessarily comparable," he said.

Option football requires ample practice time, Osborne said.