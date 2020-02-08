Steven M. Sipple: Cook's actions and words suggest he has plenty more in store at Nebraska

For John Cook, there's no such thing as a short trip to Hy-Vee.

So Cook and his wife, Wendy, plan accordingly on those occasions when she sends him to the grocery store.

"We live five minutes from a Hy-Vee," Cook says. "So it could be a quick trip. But the average time is 45 minutes."

He says he gets stopped in virtually every aisle. Then, cashiers also want to talk volleyball with the Hall of Fame coach, and he unfailingly obliges.

"Every time I have an interaction with someone about Nebraska volleyball, it's a chance for me to promote our program, to make a connection, to solidify someone's opinion of our program, or to build a new fan," Cook says.

There's something beautiful about the 63-year-old Cook — with four national championships and nine Final Fours in 20 seasons at Nebraska — still trying to attract new fans to a program that's already wildly and uniquely popular. The great coaches take nothing for granted. They keep pushing. My heavens, Cook is a great one. Get the statue ready. But I don't say that because he's preparing to slow down. On the contrary, my takeaway from our 60-minute interview last week was he's got a lot of steam left.