Steven M. Sipple: Cook's actions and words suggest he has plenty more in store at Nebraska

For John Cook, there's no such thing as a short trip to Hy-Vee.
So Cook and his wife, Wendy, plan accordingly on those occasions when she sends him to the grocery store.
"We live five minutes from a Hy-Vee," Cook says. "So it could be a quick trip. But the average time is 45 minutes."
He says he gets stopped in virtually every aisle. Then, cashiers also want to talk volleyball with the Hall of Fame coach, and he unfailingly obliges.
"Every time I have an interaction with someone about Nebraska volleyball, it's a chance for me to promote our program, to make a connection, to solidify someone's opinion of our program, or to build a new fan," Cook says.
There's something beautiful about the 63-year-old Cook — with four national championships and nine Final Fours in 20 seasons at Nebraska — still trying to attract new fans to a program that's already wildly and uniquely popular. The great coaches take nothing for granted. They keep pushing. My heavens, Cook is a great one. Get the statue ready. But I don't say that because he's preparing to slow down. On the contrary, my takeaway from our 60-minute interview last week was he's got a lot of steam left.
I don't even like to speculate on how long graying coaches will keep coaching. It's an individual decision and often includes factors that are frankly none of my business. However, based on what I heard from Cook, the notion of him even slowing down seems far from his thoughts. After all, the NCAA Final Four is in Omaha this coming December, and Cook learned last week it's already sold out. Plus, his 2021 recruiting class may be the most talented he's ever assembled. He's clearly excited about the class.
Those kids haven't even started their college careers. So, do the math.
Yes, Cook has plenty to think about during this offseason and others to come. His fire burns hot — red hot, if I'm reading him correctly. One indicator in that regard stands out in my mind: He acknowledged he still gets nervous before matches. That's something I would think Nebraska fans want to hear.
"Super nervous," he says with a smile. "I will confess to that."
He concentrates on his breathing in quiet moments before matches. One of his friends, former Navy SEAL commander Jack Riggins, taught the coach to breathe in and hold it for four seconds, then breathe out for four seconds. Repeating the cycle four times helps greatly, Cook says.
"I've always said that if I could just come in and train the team every day and do practice — and never have to coach in a match — I'd be perfectly happy," Cook says. "I love the training part. For matches, I get nervous."
Perhaps new Nebraska associate head coach Tyler Hildebrand can ease the tension. Don't underestimate the importance of the recent hire, which marks the first time Cook has given the title of associate head coach to one of the two full-time assistant coaches. The 35-year-old Hildebrand "has a great way in which he sees the game," Cook says. What's more, Hildebrand challenges Cook. Cook wants that. Hungers for it. That also should tell you something about the head coach's fire.
Kudos to Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos for allowing Cook to hire Hildebrand at $175,000 annually, which is more than what many NCAA Division I women's head coaches make in a year.
"I went to Bill and said 'I'm tired of hiring young coaches because it takes a lot of energy to coach them, and I also have a team to coach and a program to run,'" Cook says. "I told Bill I wanted to get someone who's really good, but I needed more money to do that."
Folks naturally wonder if Cook just picked his successor. For his part, Cook says he's unsure when he'll retire. What's more, he says, it's not his job to make the decision on Nebraska's next head coach. OK, maybe it's not technically Cook's job to make that determination. But when the time comes, well, Cook should indeed make the call.
He's earned that right just as Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne earned it as Nebraska football coaches.
Cook's earned that right just as Terry Pettit earned it before hiring Cook as an associate Husker head coach in 1999 — a head coach in waiting, if you will.
"My point is this: Who knows if Bill Moos is still going to be our AD at that point?" Cook says. "You think (previous Nebraska AD) Shawn Eichorst would've let me hire who I wanted? There's no way."
Cook's approach on the matter suggests a high level of humility. To be sure, Cook's humility is one of his most appealing traits. It helps explain why he's so approachable in places like Hy-Vee and Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant, near 70th and O streets. He grew up in Chula Vista, California, 9 miles from the Mexican border. He knows all about good Mexican fare, and Mazatlan has it — highlighted by the salsa and guacamole, he says.
"They use fresh cilantro," he says. "That's the sign of a really good Mexican restaurant."
Cook obviously was relaxed Thursday afternoon as we chatted in his office, two days after Michigan State head football coach Mark Dantonio, at age 63, announced his resignation. Yes, Cook pays attention to that sort of stuff. He knows Bob Stoops, Urban Meyer and Chris Petersen recently walked away from college coaching jobs while in their 50s.
On the other hand, Cook and his wife recently were watching as Mike Krzyzewski (72) and Jim Boeheim (75) led Duke and Syracuse, respectively, in a televised game.
"I turned to Wendy and said, 'Am I going to be coaching when I'm as old as these guys?'" Cook says. "No, I don't want to. I have other stuff I want to do, but I'm also having as much fun as I've ever had."
In other words, no hurry on that statue.