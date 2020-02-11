Steven M. Sipple: Cook admits a weakness; Sparty's hot mess; and invalid criticism of Frost

Things I know, and things I think I know (midweek edition):

John Cook's strengths as a head coach are apparent to many folks in the Nebraska volleyball fan base.

But what about his weaknesses?

The Hall of Fame coach mentioned a couple last week during an extensive interview with the Journal Star, but one in particular captured my imagination.

"Coaching this generation of players," the 63-year-old said. "I don't want to say I'm learning how to be more empathetic, but I have to be more empathetic and understanding — and be able to adapt and adjust."

Cook's high school football coach in the San Diego area — John was a quarterback — was old-school to his core. Cook is old-school by nature. He identifies with that sort of mentality.

However, "If you approach it that way now, you're going to be a dinosaur," he said. "I can't let myself be a dinosaur. I've got to coach more out of love. In other words, not out of anger, not out of disappointment, not out of fear of failure. I have to coach more out of love. When I do that, that's when I'm at my best.

"But some days I have a hard time doing that."