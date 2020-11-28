Steven M. Sipple: Confused by NU's snap issue, Raiola didn't know how to throw a bad one

"I watch high school centers and try to duplicate what they're doing," Raiola said. "I joke around with my son, and it kind of comes off as sounding cocky, but I literally don't know how to throw a bad snap. I just don't know how to do it. It's a feel thing, right? It's only 4 or 5 yards. It's not a deep snap. It should be able to be taught. This kid's probably in his own head. I'm sure they're doing whatever they can to fix it."

By the way, I admire Nebraska coach Scott Frost's loyalty to Jurgens. The coach clearly believes in the Beatrice native, and probably still thinks he can rise to the level of, say, someone like Raiola. You heard Frost go so far as to essentially accuse the Iowa sideline of intentionally clapping in order to confuse Jurgens into making premature shotgun snaps.

The matter was brought to the attention of officials at halftime, and Frost said the claps ceased in the second half.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz wasn't thrilled by Frost's assertion.

"What the hell are we talking about?" Ferentz said at one point.

Again, I admire Frost for having Jurgens' back. In this instance, though, Frost might have pushed it a bit too far.

Raiola agrees.