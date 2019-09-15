Things I know, and things I think I know:
Class is in session, and I have some questions for the professor.
Is the Nebraska defense, which is showing significant improvement in critical areas, for real?
You have to factor in the competition level, right?
"The defense is significantly better up front," says former Nebraska assistant coach George Darlington, who coached for 30 years at the school, has three national championship rings and attends four practices per week.
He's teaching his football-for-beginners class this fall for the 36th straight year. More on that in a second.
"It's a little better at safety," Darlington said Sunday of the Husker defense. "But if that one kid (safety Cam Taylor-Britt) is out, there could be problems. All in all, the defense is better, but it's still not where anybody wants it to be talentwise. There are warts at some positions. I'm not talking about effort or anything like that. They just need to be a little more talented in some places."
Taylor-Britt, a sophomore whose star clearly is rising, suffered an apparent shoulder injury Saturday night, leaving the 44-8 win against Northern Illinois early in the second quarter. If he's sidelined for a protracted period, it would further deplete a safety position that's already without Deontai Williams, who suffered a shoulder injury in the Aug. 31 opener against South Alabama.
Nebraska (2-1) managed the situation with aplomb against Northern Illinois (1-2). But the Huskies rank 103rd nationally in total offense. South Alabama ranks 92nd, and Colorado 63rd. Much stiffer tests occur down the road. Even so, the Blackshirts are trending in the right direction, especially in four key statistical areas we identified before the season:
Rushing defense: Nebraska has allowed only 2.18 yards per carry (12th nationally) after allowing 5.0 last season (107th). Takeaways: The Huskers already have nine this season (four fumble recoveries, five interceptions) after coming up with a total of 20 last season and only 12 in 2017. Sacks: NU has nine after recording 25 last season and just 14 in 2017. Third-down efficiency: Opponents are converting first downs 33.3% of the time, 10 percentage points fewer than last season.
As for the sack total, note that only one has come from an outside linebacker (sophomore Caleb Tannor against Colorado). Nebraska eventually needs to recruit and/or develop difference-making players at the position.
That really goes for every position. Have I mentioned lately that Nebraska hasn't had a first-team All-American since Lavonte David in 2011? Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander didn't have the good fortune of inheriting any players who approach that level of performance. NU has plenty of good defenders, maybe even some all-conference candidates. But remember, Darlington was accustomed to coaching guys like Mike Brown and Ralph Brown, first-team All-Americans in 1999.
Darlington, though, sees hope in that regard because of the way Frost practices. Everyone's involved. There's very little, if any, standing around. We're already seeing development in the ranks in the form of walk-on safeties Isaiah Stalbird and Eli Sullivan, among others.
Think about this for a second: Nebraska hasn't had a first-team All-American edge rusher since ... Grant Wistrom in 1997.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
* Darlington specialized in coaching defensive backs from 1986-2002, guiding a long list of NFL Draft picks. He says Husker senior cornerback Lamar Jackson is better than he was last year, but that junior Dicaprio Bootle remains the team's best corner.
"I just think he's the most consistent," Darlington said. "Jackson has potential, but he's not quite reaching it."
* Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez generally has played well the past two games, said Darlington, noting it's unfair to harshly judge Martinez's play in the opener because the first-half snap issues affected his rhythm and reads.
He has a theory as to why Martinez's rushing numbers are down a bit -- he's averaging 2.7 yards per carry after averaging 4.5 in 2018.
"It looks to me -- and I don't know this for a fact -- like the coaches are telling him, 'Get what you can get when you run the ball, but then get down,'" Darlington said.
Martinez
is the franchise, so to speak. So if that's indeed the strategy, I guess it makes sense.
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
* Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters looked shaky Saturday.
I wouldn't be surprised at all if Nebraska covers this week as a 7.5-point favorite, per Vegas Insider.
(Commentary for entertainment purposes only).
* College GameDay announced Saturday night it's headed to this weekend's Notre Dame-Georgia game in Athens, Georgia.
Will ESPN’s beloved Saturday morning show travel to Lincoln for the Sept. 28 Ohio State-Nebraska contest?
Other logical candidates for that weekend: No. 1 Clemson at North Carolina. Don't underestimate the Mack Brown factor.
No. 19 Washington State at No. 10 Utah. Don't underestimate the Mike Leach factor.
Or how about No. 21 Virginia at No. 7 Notre Dame? Never underestimate Touchdown Jesus.
* You can still sign up for Darlington's class, which begins Thursday and runs every Thursday through Oct. 31 at Southeast Community College in Lincoln. For information, call 402-437-2700.
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) rushes for a second-quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois punter Matt Ference (36) gets his punt blocked in the first quarter by Nebraska's Isaiah Stalbird (right) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The ball was recovered by the Nebraska's Austin Allen.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) dives into the end zone for a fourth-quarter touchdown run against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Lane McCallum (48) kicks an extra point as Isaac Armstrong (8) holds in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour (37) and Eli Sullivan (30) celebrate the Huskers' blocked punt in the first quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois' running back Tre Harbison (22) is brought down by Nebraska's Khalil Davis and Mo Barry (7) in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) gets tackled by Northern Illinois Jalen McKie-Bey (23) in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) recovers a Northern Illinois punt blocked by Isaiah Stalbird in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) rushes for a first-quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (14) gets tackled by Northern Illinois' Vinny Labus in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska cornerback Braxton Clark (17) intercepts a ball in front of teammate Ben Stille (95) in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills looks for yards on a fourth-quarter run as Northern Illinois' Matt Lorbeck grabs him Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska offensive lineman Brendan Jaimes (76) is helped off the field by the training staff after a fourth-quarter injury on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska training staff tend to offensive lineman Brendan Jaimes as he lies on the ground after a fourth-quarter injury on at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks to pass in the fourth quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) rushes against Northern Illinois in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
The Husker Scarlet Dance Team performs during the game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) tries to avoid a tackle from Northern Illinois' Vinny Labus (50) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska outside linebacker Jojo Domann (13) (right) tackles Northern Illinois' Jordan Nettles (28) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost high-fives fans before Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on the field before Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez awaits the snap in the fourth quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's defensive lineman Carlos Davis (96) sacks Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez celebrates scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska fans in the student section do the wave in the fourth quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska staff members attend to Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) after he was injured on a play during against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels (79) and Will Honas (3) tackle Northern Illinois' Marcus Jones (21) in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor (top) and Austin Allen (11) tackle Northern Illinois punter Matt Ference on a first-quarter fake punt on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska receiver JD Spielman (10) breaks away for a first down against Northern Illinois in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska coach Scott Frost and the Husker sideline watch the action against Northern Illinois in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois' Trayshon Foster reaches out for a ball fumbled by the Huskers in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) watches as Huskers' cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) gets worked on by the training staff in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska wide receiver Mike Williams (19) catches a pass as he's defended by Northern Illinois' Marcus Childers (15) in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) scores on a second-quarter run against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska coach Scott Frost watches a playback on the video board during a game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong (98) kicks an extra point against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (left) fumbles the ball to Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (right) moves the ball down the field on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska receiver JD Spielman (10) can't come up with a pass as Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie (23) defends him Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington runs for a touchdown against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska receiver Kanawai Noa (bottom) holds the ball aloft after scoring a touchdown on a pass from Adrian Martinez as he was defended by Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie-Bey (23) in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) scores a touchdown as Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie (23) tackles him in the end zone during the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) celebrates with running back Maurice Washington after Washington scored a touchdown in the second quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) scores a touchdown as Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie trails him on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez passes while under pressure during Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Football recruits stand on the field before Saturday's football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Quarterback recruit Pete Costelli stands on the sideline before Saturday's football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Jay Foreman, one of the members of the 2019 class of the Nebraska Hall of Fame, gets a hug from Huskers head coach Scott Frost during a pregame ceremony on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Jay Foreman, one of the members of the 2019 class of the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame, gets a hug from Huskers head coach Scott Frost during a pregame ceremony on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) talks with his brother Steve before the Northern Illinois game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Jay Foreman, one of the members of the 2019 class of the Nebraska Hall of Fame, throws the bones during a pregame ceremony on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Alex Henery (left) and Jay Foreman, members of the 2019 class of the Nebraska Hall of Fame were recognized during a pre-game ceremony on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) hugs his brother Steve before the Northern Illinois game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Hager Kermmoade of Oxford poses for a portrait decked out in Husker gear before Saturday's football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Fans wait for Husker football players to arrive before a football game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) participates in the Unity Walk before Saturday's football game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (center) during the Unity Walk before the football game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Lori Anderson of Seward (right) records the Unity Walk before the football game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
A member of Nebraska's marching band sits on another member's shoulders while the band plays before the football game against Northern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) throws a pass during the second half against Northern Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) hands the ball off to running back Brayden Miller during the second half against Northern Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) hands the ball off to running back Brayden Miller during the second half against Northern Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral throws a pass during the second half against Northern Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) throws under pressure from Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke during the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) runs away from Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis (94) during the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois defensive tackle Weston Kramer (55) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska fans wave their arms during the second half following a touchdown against Northern Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska fans wave their arms during the second half against Northern Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock talks on his headset during the second half against Nebraska Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) runs past Northern Illinois safety Adam Buirge (bottom) for a touchdown during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) runs past Northern Illinois safety Adam Buirge (bottom) for a touchdown during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois cornerback Jalen McKie (23) breaks up a pass intended for Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws under pressure from Northern Illinois linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs past a tackle-attempt by Northern Illinois defensive tackle Jack Heflin during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock walks the sidelines during the first half against Nebraska Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to players during the first half against Northern Illinois Saturday in Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) runs for a touchdown ahead of Northern Illinois cornerback Jalen McKie (23), during the first half Saturday in Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) runs for a touchdown against Northern Illinois during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington runs for a touchdown against Northern Illinois, during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois linebacker Antonio Jones-Davis (bottom right) sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws a pass during the first half against Northern Illinois Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois defensive tackle Weston Kramer (55) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois defensive tackle Weston Kramer (55) tackles Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) carries the ball against Northern Illinois cornerback Jalen McKie (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll (86) cannot hold on to a pass in the end zone in front of Northern Illinois safety Marshe Terry (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois running back Tre Harbison (22) is tackled by Nebraska linebacker Alex Davis, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, N Illinois Nebraska Football
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Nati Harnik, AP
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (right) chats with Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock before playing Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers (12) warms up before playing an game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost follows warmups before Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez warms up before Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Northern Illinois quarterback Ross Bowers warms up before Saturday's game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press
AP, Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska, 9.14
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) warms up before Saturday's game against Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium.
Nati Harnik, The Associated Press