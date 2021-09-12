Steven M. Sipple: Clarity (sort of) at RB; a peek at Sooners; and Smothers can smile yet again

Too often, there's nowhere to run.

* You may have noticed Frost reel off the names of his defensive assistant coaches following Saturday's game.

Job well done, he said.

He didn't reel off the names of his offensive assistants. Maybe it meant nothing, but Nebraska clearly needs more from that side of the ball, especially this week. As sturdy as the Blackshirts have been through most of three games, it's difficult to imagine them shutting down Oklahoma and wunderkind head coach Lincoln Riley to any great extent.

If the Huskers expect to prevail, they likely will need to score 30 points, minimum.

Kansas State (38) and Iowa State (37) did it early last season in downing OU. It can happen.

Just something to think about.

* Tulane outscored Oklahoma 21-3 in the second half of their Sept. 4 game in Norman, Oklahoma. Granted, OU hung on for a 40-35 triumph. But the Sooner defense's near-collapse continued a trend that dates to 2019. That's something else for Nebraska fans to think about.

* Someone mentioned to Frost that his defense now has gone six quarters without allowing a touchdown.