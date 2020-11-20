Steven M. Sipple: Chinander turns conversation about his performance in pleasant direction

Plenty of mature Nebraska football fans surely appreciated the low-key manner in which Erik Chinander "announced" earlier this week that he had awarded Blackshirts to defenders.

By the way, he was asked about it; he didn't volunteer the information.

It was low key in the sense that he didn't even identify the players who received the coveted black practice jerseys.

My heavens, it was refreshing.

Get this: There wasn't a slick and overwrought Twitter video with overly dramatic music in the background. Does everything in this world need to be displayed on social media? Do you really care where I'm eating in Iowa City next week? I mean, I don't even care where I'm eating in Iowa City next week.

But please don't interpret Chinander's low-key approach this week as the Husker defensive coordinator diminishing the Blackshirt tradition. In fact, he said, he respects the tradition more than he respects the need to rush out the recipients to Twitter. What a concept. What a freaking beautiful concept.

Holy smokes, old-schoolers have to like this guy Chinander. He's a curmudgeon before his time.