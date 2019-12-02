Steven M. Sipple: Chinander's crew made progress in 2019, but not nearly enough

Steven M. Sipple Husker columnist Steven, a lifelong Nebraskan, newspaper enthusiast and UNL grad, joined the Journal Star in 1990 and has covered NU football since 1995. Follow Steven M. Sipple Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Nebraska junior defensive end Ben Stille sounded Friday like he didn't want to talk too much about any progress the Husker defense made this season.

After all, the Huskers had just lost to Iowa to finish with a 5-7 record, including 3-6 in the Big Ten.

"At the end of the day, we have only one more win than we had last year and no bowl game," he said.

But if you judge progress by statistics, Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander's crew did make some leaps forward.

"Nice to think that, but at the end of the day we have nothing to show for it," Stille said flatly.

Such a level of dissatisfaction likely will be appealing to many frustrated Nebraska fans.

You also heard dissatisfaction from sophomore defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt.

"Honestly, it's going to be very tough," Taylor-Britt said of the offseason. "I hope everybody has the same mindset that I have. If they don't, they need to get with it. I just feel like we need to come in this offseason and work hard -- work as hard as ever. It's tough when you lose to Iowa, man. I hate it."