Steven M. Sipple: Chinander lists ways he's improved, but can NU defense make sizable leap?

Nebraska probably doesn't have a first-rounder on its 2021 defense, although junior corner Cam Taylor-Britt may give NFL front-office types something to think about in that regard. If the Huskers have a consistent pass-rushing threat, he hasn't presented himself. The Blackshirts last season managed an un-Blackshirt-like 13 sacks in eight games. For the sake of comparison, Indiana had 25 sacks in eight games, and Iowa 22 in eight.

Getting more pressure on quarterbacks would surely help Nebraska create more turnovers. The Huskers forced only seven fumbles last season and recovered just two (tied for 107th nationally), and had only five interceptions (t-80th).

Chinander's group, though, appears to have improved depth along the defensive line, a group of solid and well-schooled linebackers, and what could be an exceptional secondary.

"There are key factors that lead to being elite," Chinander said. "We've got to get more turnovers, we've got to get more sacks, we've got to allow fewer explosive plays, and we can't miss tackles. If we can do all that, improve in those areas, then maybe you can move yourself from the good group of defenses to the great group, or maybe even the elite group.

"Right now, we're good. A few games in, we'll figure out if we're great."