Steven M. Sipple: Chinander lists ways he's improved, but can NU defense make sizable leap?

Erik Chinander, at age 41, is still growing as a defensive coordinator.
On the other hand, this is the stage of his career when he just may be approaching his prime.
Tell me you're not intrigued, Nebraska fans.
He's worn the coordinator tag since 2016 at Central Florida, where he orchestrated a dramatic defensive turnaround for a program that ultimately finished 13-0 in 2017.
But we all know the American Athletic Conference is a world away from the Big Ten. Let's just say the Big Ten is a wee bit more physical. The week-to-week grind of the season is much more taxing and much more challenging from a coaching standpoint.
The Big Ten is arguably the best coaching conference in the land.
Chinander, in his fourth season at Nebraska, has learned plenty at NU, plenty in the Big Ten, and has grown plenty.
Let him count the ways.
"I don't think there's one thing, I think it's everything," he said this week. "I'm better in front of the group. Better with the staff. Better with figuring out, you know, what we need in the playbook and what we don't need. Instead of installing everything, let's get really good at what we need to get good at, and let's have enough (installed), but not too much."
He wasn't finished.
"I'm better with practice organization, better with the process of learning, better just globally. I think I've gotten better every year, and I think coach (Scott) Frost has gotten better every year."
Among the questions Nebraska fans ponder as the Huskers push through preseason camp is this: Can the Huskers, with eight of their top 10 tacklers from last season returning, parlay all that experience into a unit that consistently keeps NU in games and often puts the team on its back?
After all, Chinander's veteran unit has fewer question marks than Frost's offense.
Not that Nebraska's defense has completely arrived. It finished 50th nationally in total defense in 2020, allowing 386.5 yards per game. The Huskers were 44th nationally in yards-per-play allowed (5.46).
Can Nebraska's defense ascend into the top 30 nationally in 2021?
That should be attainable.
"We were good last year," Chinander said. "We weren't great. We weren't elite. That's what we're trying to get done."
Chinander knows precisely what excellent defense looks like. In 2017 at UCF, the Knights led the AAC in defensive touchdowns and ranked third in scoring defense and pass-efficiency defense. Cornerback Mike Hughes was a first-round NFL draft pick, and Shaquem Griffin was selected in the fifth.
Nebraska probably doesn't have a first-rounder on its 2021 defense, although junior corner Cam Taylor-Britt may give NFL front-office types something to think about in that regard. If the Huskers have a consistent pass-rushing threat, he hasn't presented himself. The Blackshirts last season managed an un-Blackshirt-like 13 sacks in eight games. For the sake of comparison, Indiana had 25 sacks in eight games, and Iowa 22 in eight.
Getting more pressure on quarterbacks would surely help Nebraska create more turnovers. The Huskers forced only seven fumbles last season and recovered just two (tied for 107th nationally), and had only five interceptions (t-80th).
Chinander's group, though, appears to have improved depth along the defensive line, a group of solid and well-schooled linebackers, and what could be an exceptional secondary.
"There are key factors that lead to being elite," Chinander said. "We've got to get more turnovers, we've got to get more sacks, we've got to allow fewer explosive plays, and we can't miss tackles. If we can do all that, improve in those areas, then maybe you can move yourself from the good group of defenses to the great group, or maybe even the elite group.
"Right now, we're good. A few games in, we'll figure out if we're great."
He said he doesn't have to coach effort nearly as much as he did in 2018, the staff's first season in Lincoln.
"Granted, if you're not coaching effort to a certain extent, you're not a defensive coach," he said. "But I'm not sprinting sideline-to-sideline anymore, grabbing guys and pulling them along. The older guys are policing that for me. That really helps."
If you're a Nebraska fan, you have to like the coach's confidence. Even his skeptics have to acknowledge the Huskers' improvement in run defense last season — they allowed 4.2 yards per rush, down from 4.8 in 2019. Still, you wonder how NU can possibly move into the elite level on defense without obvious first-round talent. The Blackshirts haven't had a first-round selection since corner Prince Amukamara in 2011.
So, I'm not going overboard with expectations for Nebraska's 2021 defense. But, yeah, a top 30 unit seems entirely possible.
Especially if we begin to see Chinander moving into his prime.