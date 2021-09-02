Steven M. Sipple: Casual dismissal of sellout streak has feel of previous defining time at NU

After all, these obviously are trying times for the Nebraska program, and trying times for our nation.

A pandemic persists, and a local indoor mask mandate is in place.

For Nebraska players’ sake, I hope the scene is indeed electric. I hope Husker fans flood downtown streets and make it feel, well, close to normal. You wonder, though. After all, Nebraska is 9-14 in the past 23 games on its home field. What’s more, NU started off this season with a clunker, dropping a 30-22 decision last week at Illinois in which the Huskers were plagued by many of the bugaboos that have defined Frost's tenure.

This much is certain: A sellout crowd will be on hand. Yes, all the tickets are sold, thanks in part to a brilliant idea by Nebraska’s athletic administration — specifically, Lawrence Chatters, a senior associate athletic director. NU created a program that'll issue complimentary tickets to underserved young kids around Nebraska.

A couple of generous and community-minded donors paid for those tickets. Bravo. It’s absolutely one of the best ideas I’ve heard in some time. Nebraska’s athletic administration essentially created a significant amount of goodwill in the state while simultaneously keeping alive a sellout streak that remains one of the last remaining defining traits of a proud football program.