Steven M. Sipple: Candid about his Husker years, Banker has zest for job even after 40 years

He still feels that phenomenon.

"Oh, for sure," he said. "I'd like to think my neck is clean and I'm well-groomed. But, c'mon, you know what I'm saying. There's got to be some excitement. There's got to be some anxiety to the point where you're telling yourself, 'Man, this is important, and this is exciting.'

"Once you lose that competitive side, then it's time. But I still love it."

Banker was a refreshing piece of the puzzle at Nebraska during the 2015 and 2016 seasons in part because of his lighthearted sense of humor, but also because of his candid nature. Husker fans perhaps remember his "I bet their practices are like a bloodbath" comment about the Iowa Hawkeyes following NU's 40-10 loss in Iowa City in 2016. Some wondered if Banker was suggesting in a roundabout way that NU needed to practice with more physicality. If that was his message — and I believe that was the case — I think it's pretty clear he was right.

After he was fired by then-Nebraska head coach Mike Riley (over the phone) in January of 2017, Banker sat out the 2017 season before spending 2018 and 2019 as the assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach for Nick Rolovich at Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors appeared in back-to-back bowl games, including a 10-win 2019 season capped by a Hawaii Bowl win against BYU.