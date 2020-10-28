Steven M. Sipple: Cancellation makes sense, but B1G should allow NU to play someone Saturday

This is largely a common sense discussion. And it doesn't have to be rancorous. Perhaps you've noticed that Nebraska and the Big Ten aren't exactly fishing buddies. But if there's lingering distrust or even animosity, it should be set aside or wiped away entirely in the name of doing what's best for the student-athletes.

The vast majority want to play on Saturdays. They hunger to play. In Nebraska's case, the environment is safe. As safe as it gets. So let them play.

I don't profess to know where this matter is headed, but I do know Nebraska's had contingency plans in place at every turn as the pandemic created uncertainty after uncertainty.

As for the situation in Wisconsin, you hope, first and foremost, that those in the program who have tested positive for the virus don't experience the type of serious situations we've heard so many others endure. The death toll mounts. It's a scary, confusing, remarkable time in this world.

As of Wednesday morning, 12 people within the Wisconsin football program had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five days. That includes six players and six staff members, including head coach Paul Chryst. Additional test results are pending. It goes without saying but I'll say it anyway: Safety has to be the top priority.