Steven M. Sipple: Cancellation makes sense, but B1G should allow NU to play someone Saturday

Sometimes you just have to tip your cap to an opponent no matter how much you despise everything about it and how negatively it's affecting your existence.
The coronavirus pandemic cost the Nebraska football team a chance to take a sizable step forward as a program.
So, now there's something else to loathe about the pandemic.
That's right, ninth-ranked Wisconsin (1-0) won't be coming to Lincoln this weekend. The game's canceled. It's difficult to drum up many good reasons to push back against UW's rationale behind the decision to stay home.
The key question: Is there a possibility of Nebraska playing a nonconference opponent this weekend? Would the Big Ten allow it?
It should be allowed.
And, yes, it's viable. There's enough time before Saturday for it to happen. In that regard, thank Wisconsin for being decisive.
For Nebraska, there would be the matter of paying an opponent. If the price is reasonable, it's worth the expense.
First and foremost, you have to think about the Nebraska student-athletes — as well as the Wisconsin players — in this situation. Yes, the players who adore their sport. For most of them, cancellation of Saturday's game amounts to crushing news. These are performers. They want to take their talents to a big stage and help a team fulfill a mission. They play an incredibly demanding sport. Much of the preparation is grueling work, both physically and mentally.
The payoff is largely in the accomplishment, be it individual or team-oriented or both. If there's no game, there's no chance for satisfaction. No chance to be rewarded.
Support Local Journalism
That's a colossal disappointment. It's deflating. Wednesday's news was deflating for our entire community, the entire state.
Ah, but there could be college football in Lincoln this weekend if the Big Ten gets this right. A nonconference game would happen in a safe environment, most likely with tighter testing protocols than even the Big Ten has in place. Nebraska has stringent testing measures. It's worked diligently since March to create a safe environment for everyone in the program. It could test an opponent thoroughly before gameday. Everything's in place.
Why can't Nebraska play Saturday? Why would the Big Ten stand in the Huskers' way? All the conference would be doing is punishing the student-athletes it professes to care about so passionately.
Think about it. Nebraska would actually be helping the Big Ten by filling an open television window. In short, the Big Ten would lose less money than if there were no game at all.
Plus, by allowing the Huskers to play a nonconference game this weekend, the Big Ten could set a sensible precedent. What if Ohio State gets a game canceled and needs to enhance its College Football Playoff resume'? Or perhaps another conference team down the line may need to improve its bowl attractiveness. The Big Ten could make a decision that has a positive impact down the line. That's leadership.
This is largely a common sense discussion. And it doesn't have to be rancorous. Perhaps you've noticed that Nebraska and the Big Ten aren't exactly fishing buddies. But if there's lingering distrust or even animosity, it should be set aside or wiped away entirely in the name of doing what's best for the student-athletes.
The vast majority want to play on Saturdays. They hunger to play. In Nebraska's case, the environment is safe. As safe as it gets. So let them play.
I don't profess to know where this matter is headed, but I do know Nebraska's had contingency plans in place at every turn as the pandemic created uncertainty after uncertainty.
As for the situation in Wisconsin, you hope, first and foremost, that those in the program who have tested positive for the virus don't experience the type of serious situations we've heard so many others endure. The death toll mounts. It's a scary, confusing, remarkable time in this world.
As of Wednesday morning, 12 people within the Wisconsin football program had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five days. That includes six players and six staff members, including head coach Paul Chryst. Additional test results are pending. It goes without saying but I'll say it anyway: Safety has to be the top priority.
That said, these situations become a complicated mess in a variety of ways (for instance, check out the divisional tiebreakers rules). But there's one thing that isn't complicated: Don't try to tell me Wisconsin didn't want to play. Chryst runs an ultra-competitive program that, of course, has beaten Nebraska seven straight times. Chryst would've embraced the opportunity to win in Lincoln with a fourth-string quarterback. He probably would've used it as a rallying point.
As for Nebraska, the cancellation represents a lost opportunity to take a sizable step forward as a program. Regarding UW's quarterback situation, nobody cut former NU coach Bo Pelini slack in 2013 when he was down to a third-string quarterback (and still won at both Michigan and Penn State). It's football. There's attrition. It's part of the deal. A Husker victory would've been celebrated and 10 years from now, the Badgers' QB situation would've been largely an afterthought.
So, yeah, we have a bummer on our hands. But the Big Ten could provide a jolt of positive energy by allowing Nebraska to play a nonconference foe Saturday. The league could establish a precedent that perhaps could help other conference teams later in this pandemic nightmare. It's just common sense.
@ESPNRittenberg
The most precious commodity of this football season is flexibility. The Big Ten lost it Aug. 11. Why there wasn't more of a desire within the league to simply pause and push back the initial start date 3-4 weeks is why we are where we are.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 28, 2020
@darrenrovell
Wisconsin announces 12 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since Saturday. It includes head coach Paul Chryst. Game against Nebraska now canceled.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 28, 2020
If we are going to wear masks, we should actually wear them. pic.twitter.com/ERnyM0y1UR
@jaypo1961
I have to write this or I won't be able to live with myself today. To Nebraska fans: Love your passion. You are always friendly as hell. But not every development/decision by the Big Ten is part of a conspiracy to stick it to your athletic department/teams.— Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) October 28, 2020
@Prmader22
October 28, 2020
@BadgerFootball
We have paused team activities.— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 28, 2020
Details: https://t.co/FiIuXVZZ60 pic.twitter.com/RHnXuahyke
@StuartEFagan
In reality, the #Huskers are catching a break by having a bye week following the Ohio State game. Remember, @coach_frost did not get an entire fall camp to prepare the team for the season. So this bonus week gives them a chance to better prepare for the remainder of the year.— Stuart Fagan (@StuartEFagan) October 28, 2020
@HuskerExtraPG
Just imagine if Florida wasn't back to work this week and Missouri was sitting without a game this weekend...— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) October 28, 2020
@HuskerExtraPG
Graham Mertz tested positive 10/24. He can ramp up under B1G rules and play vs. UM 21 days later on 11/14. Anybody whose initial antigen positive came Sunday or later, though, is out for that game.— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) October 28, 2020
Same kind of timeline/complications for any other team that has an outbreak.
@KeithMalinak
So the @HuskerFBNation/@BadgerFootball game has been canceled.— Keith Malinak (@KeithMalinak) October 28, 2020
Perhaps if the @bigten press like @ByPatForde, @DesmondHoward, @ESPNBooger, @RealMikeWilbon & others hadn't spent weeks bashing all things #Huskers & @coach_frost we'd have more time/flexibility in the schedule. #GBR
@DavidEickholt
This is why the Big Ten should have given itself flexibility. Could have shot for 10 games in 14 weeks, if needed.— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 27, 2020
@HuskerExtraCB
#Huskers home openers under Scott Frost:— Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB) October 28, 2020
1) Cancelled because of severe weather
2) 66 yards in the second half in a close win over South Alabama.
3) Rescheduled/cancelled 4 times in 3 months because of COVID-19 concerns.
@BarstoolHusker
Mood when this weekends game is canceled 😔 pic.twitter.com/oEUQgnTgFq— Barstool 'Skers (@BarstoolHusker) October 28, 2020
@HuskerExtraSip
My sense is Nebraska officials won't push back much on the rationale to cancel the Wisconsin game. We'll see on that. Could be wrong.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) October 28, 2020
The key question: Is there a possibility of Nebraska playing a non-con foe this weekend? Would the Big Ten allow it?
It SHOULD be allowed.
@HuskersGameday
It is what it is. Time to pull out the video on Northwestern. Next week both teams lose a day due to the election. Time to prepare.— Huskers Gameday (@HuskersGameday) October 28, 2020
@robinsonandrew
Nebraska needs an opponent this week. @WKUFootball should play them tomorrow night, pick up $1 million and then head to Provo.— Andrew Robinson (@robinsonandrew) October 28, 2020
@MrOH1O
Wisconsin should be credited with a LOSS— Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) October 28, 2020
(Unless they can prove the number of positive cases is at the threshold that the Big Ten set.) https://t.co/NcZAleSLjN
@ToddMilewski
Official word from the Big Ten: Saturday's canceled #Badgers-Nebraska game is a no-contest. Doesn't count toward standings.— Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) October 28, 2020
Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!