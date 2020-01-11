Steven M. Sipple: Cam Mack intrigues with unique ability, even in an uneven performance

The 41-year-old Cochran coached at Wyoming and James Madison. He watches Nebraska hoops carefully and clearly likes what he sees in the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Mack, who's averaging 12.7 points and 6.8 assists per game — his assist average placing him among the top 15 nationally.

"I'm not saying his talent exceeds (all Husker point guard greats), but he's definitely unique," Cochran says.

Mack is on pace to have the most assists per game by a Nebraska player in a season since Brian Carr in 1985-86. The 6-foot Carr was as reliable as the U.S. mail. His assist-to-turnover ratio in 1985-86 was 3.05-to-1. Mack's is 2.45-to-1. But Carr didn't make as many "wow" passes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just 16 games into his Nebraska career, Mack already is the only Husker during the past 30 years to have multiple points-assists double-doubles in the same season, as he has four, including three in Big Ten play. Of course, he also recorded the first triple-double in school history a month ago with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in a 70-56 home win against Purdue.