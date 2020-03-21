Steven M. Sipple: Burroughs' strong mental makeup tested as he trains for another Olympic bid

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In Burroughs' case, the clock on his competitive days is ticking. He's 31. Consequently, he's pondered the possibility of being on the wrong side of history — that is, if the Tokyo Games were canceled entirely, his pursuit of a second gold would effectively end.

"It depends on how this thing shakes out," he said. "I don't know how it'll end up. A lot of people have likened this situation to the 1980 Olympics that were in Moscow (which were boycotted by the United States and 60-some other countries). There were a lot of people who had one shot to make an Olympic team and win a gold medal, and they were unable to do that."

Bottom line, Burroughs said, he's prepared for whatever happens, be it the Tokyo Games proceeding as scheduled, being postponed or even canceled.

"I'm trying to come to terms with it all," he said. "Looking around the country, and really around the world, I'm trying to keep perspective. There are people who are losing a lot more than I am. To be alive and to be healthy and to have my family with me is a great thing for me."