Steven M. Sipple: Bummer city as Nebraska loss takes another large bite out of fan optimism

Yeah, a cold weekend in Lincoln now feels that much colder. Nebraska fans continually search for reasons to be optimistic about Frost's program picking up steam. C'mon, man, this was Senior Day. It seemed a prime opportunity for a feel-good story in a long and weird season. It seemed to set up that way. NU had beaten Purdue last week on the road. The previous week, the Huskers had put up a good fight before falling short at Iowa. With a win against Minnesota, Frost's bunch would've been in excellent position to land a bowl bid.

Maybe this bleak season could actually become great fun in its late stages.

Maybe Nebraska could even get on a roll and get its record to .500 and maybe even above it in a bowl game somewhere.

After all, Minnesota hadn't played a game since beating Purdue on Nov. 20. And its defense has been dreadful. The Gophers entered the day ranked last in the Big Ten in average yards allowed and average points allowed. Even so, Nebraska mustered only 308 yards of total offense, including just 111 through the air. Quarterback Adrian Martinez, who had played well in the past couple of games, was just so-so. He misfired at least twice to open receivers streaking down the field.