Steven M. Sipple: Bummer city as Nebraska loss takes another large bite out of fan optimism

They knew precisely what was coming as Minnesota faced fourth-and-goal at Nebraska's 1-yard line with 11½ minutes left in the game. In a nonpandemic season, the place would've been packed. Proud and loyal Husker fans would've risen to their feet and loudly exhorted the home team to hold firm, get the stop and perhaps get this game turned around.
Oh, there was a smattering of players' relatives on hand. But it was largely quiet as Mohamed Ibrahim slammed into the end zone for Minnesota's final points in what ended up a 24-17 triumph. And what a triumph for the visitors. The Gophers — down 30-some players due to COVID-19, injuries and opt-outs — jumped on the Huskers, grabbing a 10-0 lead as the home team stumbled out of the gate.
Tip your cap to P.J. Fleck's crew.
As for Scott Frost's program, this was just a colossal bummer of a day on Stadium Drive. Yeah, another one.
It's his third year in charge. When is this thing going to turn? Why is execution so sorely lacking?
"I thought our energy and preparation were good," Frost said. "We just didn't play very well."
Yeah, a cold weekend in Lincoln now feels that much colder. Nebraska fans continually search for reasons to be optimistic about Frost's program picking up steam. C'mon, man, this was Senior Day. It seemed a prime opportunity for a feel-good story in a long and weird season. It seemed to set up that way. NU had beaten Purdue last week on the road. The previous week, the Huskers had put up a good fight before falling short at Iowa. With a win against Minnesota, Frost's bunch would've been in excellent position to land a bowl bid.
Maybe this bleak season could actually become great fun in its late stages.
Maybe Nebraska could even get on a roll and get its record to .500 and maybe even above it in a bowl game somewhere.
After all, Minnesota hadn't played a game since beating Purdue on Nov. 20. And its defense has been dreadful. The Gophers entered the day ranked last in the Big Ten in average yards allowed and average points allowed. Even so, Nebraska mustered only 308 yards of total offense, including just 111 through the air. Quarterback Adrian Martinez, who had played well in the past couple of games, was just so-so. He misfired at least twice to open receivers streaking down the field.
But let's not make this about Martinez. Frost was hired by Nebraska largely because of his acumen as an offensive coach. But he's overseeing a unit that entered the day ranked 86th nationally in yards per game. Against Minnesota's 106th-ranked defense, Frost seldom found rhythm as a play-caller. He found a bit late in the first half as NU reeled off a 13-play, 73-yard touchdown drive to take a 14-10 lead with 2:57 remaining.
Afterward, Frost mentioned how well his offense practiced during the week.
"Maybe the best since I've been at Nebraska," he said.
Frost knows Nebraska fans don't want to hear that, and he's got that right. The Huskers were just 4-for-13 in converting third downs, including 0-for-7 in the second half. On a third-and-10 after Minnesota went up 24-14, Martinez was sacked and NU was forced to punt. Frost's offense was 0-for-4 in the second half on third down at that point and seemed almost helpless. In a normal season, you probably would've heard boos in the big stadium. Yeah, it was that bad.
"It's not meant to be an excuse, but we're still playing a lot of young guys," Frost said.
Nebraska fans don't want to hear that, either. Granted, the Huskers (2-5) are playing two redshirt freshmen and a sophomore along the offensive line. They have ample youth and inexperience at the skill positions. Even so, you expected much more from this unit by this point of the season. You certainly expected more against this defense. I mean, Michigan is awful and defeated Minnesota 49-24. Maryland beat Fleck's team 45-44 in OT.
And Frost's offense could muster 17 points and only 4.7 yards per play?
Meanwhile, Minnesota (3-3) did as expected offensively, chewing up 35:48 of game clock (compared with Nebraska's 24:12).
The Gophers played keep-away from a bad offense.
Frost played into Minnesota's hands by playing fast and getting nowhere.
The Nebraska head coach emphasized his team's lack of execution. Yeah, I get it. But it's on him to get his team to execute, and I don't mean in practice.
With Nebraska trailing 17-14 at halftime, the Husker defense held firm throughout the third quarter, creating plenty of time for the offense to get something going. So much for that sort of optimism.
This game arguably took as big a bite out of Nebraska fans' optimism for Frost's program as that horrific Nov. 21 loss to Illinois.
This all seems like a lot for Husker fans to endure.
However, "The kids will stay in it," Frost said. "They'll stay together. I'm not worried about that. I love the feel in our building. It's the best it's been."
You want to see it pay off on Saturdays. You know, when it matters.