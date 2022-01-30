Steven M. Sipple: Brown recalls red-letter days; Orr to take NU setter keys; and Zac's appeal

Things I know, and things I think I know:

As you ponder the state of collegiate athletics, you might lament its diminishing charm.

Elements of the NIL (name, image and likeness) world and the transfer portal perhaps make you cringe at times. Don't apologize for having values.

But don't tell me the charm's completely gone. For one thing, saying that makes you sound old (guilty). What's more, plenty of charm remains.

Part of the problem is, well, the world's changing. You can't stop that, right?

Ron Brown recently reminded me of one major change since his stint as Nebraska's wide receivers/tight ends coach from 1987 to 2003, during the program's glory years.

"Before social media, before texting, before cell phones, I wrote almost of my recruits about 100 letters each," said Brown, 65, now a senior offensive analyst on Nebraska's coaching staff.

I blushingly admit that I can't remember the last letter I wrote to someone. Then again, I forget a lot of things.

At any rate, Nebraska players whom Brown recruited received FedEx mail from him daily. That's not an exaggeration, he said.

"I spent tens of thousands of university dollars in recruiting through FedEx writing kids," said Brown, who was an excellent recruiter.

He did it "because you had a limited number of calls and visitations (as mandated by the NCAA)," he said. "But there were no limitations on mail. You could send mail all the time."

Recruiting has never been easy. Even with today's technology, it still requires elbow grease.

Brown said coaches still write letters to kids nowadays, but not as many of them.

"Certainly people don't write each recruit 100 letters," he said. "But every single day during coach (Tom) Osborne's staff meeting to start things off for the day, I would knock off dozens of letters, just writing kids while I was sitting there. We always had a recruiting list up in front of us on a board, and I could go right down the list of all the kids I was recruiting — bang, bang, bang, bang, bang.

"When you write kids, now you have something to talk about when you call them on the phone or when you talk to their parents. The parents loved it."

What's more, those talking points helped produce a better understanding of the athletes.

"You could better understand what's under the hood," Brown said. "After a while, you could begin to see that there were some kids who just weren't for your program, and there were other kids who were made for it."

His list of recruiting triumphs is borderline remarkable. He played a prominent role — either as a lead recruiter or close to it — in landing Ralph Brown and Mike Brown (no relation). Grant Wistrom was quite a triumph, as was Grant's younger brother, Tracey Wistrom. There's more. Too many more to list, really. Mike Rucker, Johnny Mitchell, Michael Booker, Jay Foreman, Greg Austin, Tyrone Hughes, Toby Wright, Richie Incognito, Quincy Enunwa, Matt Davison, Eric Johnson, Tyrone Legette, Nate Swift, Kenny Wilhite, on and on.

Brown recruited a total of 44 eventual NFL players, including four first-round picks.

It was a better time for the program. Much better.

A better time for college football?

Don't go there. You might sound old.

* Scott Frost isn't the only coach on Nebraska's campus who's set to prepare a new starting quarterback.

Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook says he's gearing toward making Kennedi Orr his starting setter for 2022.

"After the national championship match was over (in December), I pulled Kennedi aside and told her, 'Kennedi, you're getting the keys to Nebraska volleyball,'" Cook said last week on "Early Break" (93.7 FM).

That seems like a fairly sizable moment in a setter's life.

Cook, though, will look for certain traits in the 6-foot freshman as the offseason progresses.

"Is she going to take charge of the team? Is she going to act like the leader?" Cook said. "She works hard, so that's not a question. She's going to take the team, put it on her back and roll. We've got nine months to develop that. So I have to do a good job of preparing her."

A native of Eagan, Minnesota, Orr was ranked as the nation's No. 1 overall prospect by PrepVolleyball.com.

"She's already proven she can play at the highest levels in the world," said Cook, in reference to Orr being named best setter at the 2019 World Championships.

Orr has battled back from a knee injury suffered in the fall of 2020.

"When you overcome an injury, it takes time. That's a blow to your confidence," Cook said. "She's got to be able to trust all that. But she's a phenomenal talent. Now she's getting that to unleash. It's about walking out there like, 'It's my team, it's my court. I'm the leader here, I'm the setter. Here we go.'"

Here we go, indeed.

* Maybe you've heard: Cincinnati's headed to the Super Bowl. Of course, Joe Burrow fever basically has taken over the state of Ohio, Bill Bender of The Sporting News said Friday during "Early Break." Bender lives in Pickerington, Ohio, just south of Columbus.

Turns out, Zac Taylor's a pretty popular dude in Ohio, too.

"Early in the season, he was kind of on the hot seat because they weren't sure if he was the right coach," Bender said. "But with each week, his popularity's growing, too. Let's face it, the secret in college is the secret in the NFL. He's got a franchise quarterback. With that, they're going to continue to win in this (AFC North) division, and he's not going anywhere."

People in Ohio like that Taylor has been known to attend one of his son's basketball games right after a Bengals home game.

"That just shows the human side," Bender said. "He's a good guy."

Many Nebraska fans are well aware of that.

Zac's cool as an iceberg. Don't forget that part.

Oh, yeah, he'll rip out your heart, too.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.