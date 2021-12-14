Steven M. Sipple: Brown dived into recruiting, and found a pace accelerated by transfer portal

You would think experienced coaches — at least ones who are adept at sizing up players quickly — would come in especially handy.

Bottom line, "You have to do the very best you can diagnosing who you're getting and making a great decision about what you need," Brown said.

This is where we should mention that Frost still has a staff opening to address. He may have some staff shuffling to do. This much is clear: He doesn't have anyone designated to coach running backs at the moment. You might remember Brown's work with Rex Burkhead and Ameer Abdullah. Not bad, right?

As of Tuesday, Frost hadn't finalized a decision on the matter. Stay tuned.

No matter what happens, Brown clearly believes in Frost, and was happy to dive into helping Nebraska fortify its 2022 recruiting class.

Adrenaline kicked in, as it always has for him.

"Just gathering up all the information and getting your mindset to think very quickly, to move fast, to be on the phone often, to be connecting with coaches and parents and kids, and thinking ahead and setting schedules — all of that," he said.