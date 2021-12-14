Steven M. Sipple: Brown dived into recruiting, and found a pace accelerated by transfer portal

Ron Brown experienced what he described as an "abrupt adjustment" to his routine.
He hadn't been on the road as a Nebraska football recruiter since 2014, when he was the running backs coach for former Husker head coach Bo Pelini.
That all changed last month. Suddenly, the 65-year-old Brown, a senior offensive analyst on Nebraska's current staff, once again was part of the recruiting fray.
His life's pace accelerated dramatically, he says.
He took (and passed) the NCAA-mandated recruiting test in the immediate wake of Nebraska head coach Scott Frost's firing of four offensive assistants on Nov. 8.
Then, Brown took to the road. Most of it felt very familiar. He evaluated high school players and visited schools. When Nebraska's season ended Nov. 26, he was part of the crew making in-home visits. Keep in mind, Brown also had a long stint (1987 to 2003) as a Husker wide receivers/tight ends coach in the program's glory years.
His list of recruiting triumphs is borderline remarkable. He played a prominent role — either as lead recruiter or close to it — in landing Ralph Brown and Mike Brown (no relation). Grant Wistrom was quite a triumph, as was Grant's younger brother, Tracey Wistrom. There's more. Too many more to list, really. Mike Rucker, Johnny Mitchell, Michael Booker, Jay Foreman, Greg Austin, Tyrone Hughes, Toby Wright, Richie Incognito, Quincy Enunwa, Matt Davison, Eric Johnson, Tyrone Legette, Nate Swift, Kenny Wilhite, Trevor Johnson, on and on.
Brown recruited a total of 44 eventual NFL players, including four first-round picks.
Yes, he can handle this stuff, even as a pinch hitter.
"We had to pick up and take over, and hit it as hard as we possibly could," he said of the past five weeks or so.
"I've done it for so many years. After a while, it just felt normal again."
OK, not all of it felt normal.
Brown, who has 33 seasons of college coaching under his belt, is like a lot of people in college athletics who are making the adjustment to the transfer portal, which came onto the scene in 2018.
"It's constant. There's movement everywhere," he said. "It's like you're driving your car, and you're doing well on the interstate. All of a sudden, you're approaching New York City or Houston or Los Angeles."
In other words, you're approaching a quagmire — my word, not Brown's.
"Now, suddenly, there's incredible amounts of traffic," Brown said. "Now, all of a sudden, you're bottle-necked as you get near the city at rush-hour traffic. That's what the transfer portal feels like in recruiting. It feels like rush-hour traffic in LA, with cars everywhere."
I'm not about to stop Brown now. His engine is just warming up. During better times in the sport — my opinion — recruiting most often involved coaches being able to evaluate a player for two years or more. There was more time for patience.
Coaches legitimately got to know players and their families and friends. That still happens, of course. But the transfer portal has changed the landscape dramatically. It's cut into what you might call "normal" recruiting.
"Now all of a sudden, you're dealing with young men who are fresh off the transfer portal who you don't know much about," Brown said. "You've got to look under the hood to see what makes them tick, and make quick and correct decisions."
Think about it: In a transfer-portal marriage, both parties are looking for quick fixes. The player often is seeking a quick fix in his life, and a coach is seeking the same.
Frost said weeks ago that Nebraska would delve heavily into the portal this offseason to help his program "get over the hump" in 2022.
For Nebraska, time is of the essence, for obvious reasons.
Brown sounds fascinated by it all, particularly the expediency aspect of transfer-portal recruiting. Can coaches make sound decisions on players?
You would think experienced coaches — at least ones who are adept at sizing up players quickly — would come in especially handy.
Bottom line, "You have to do the very best you can diagnosing who you're getting and making a great decision about what you need," Brown said.
This is where we should mention that Frost still has a staff opening to address. He may have some staff shuffling to do. This much is clear: He doesn't have anyone designated to coach running backs at the moment. You might remember Brown's work with Rex Burkhead and Ameer Abdullah. Not bad, right?
As of Tuesday, Frost hadn't finalized a decision on the matter. Stay tuned.
No matter what happens, Brown clearly believes in Frost, and was happy to dive into helping Nebraska fortify its 2022 recruiting class.
Adrenaline kicked in, as it always has for him.
"Just gathering up all the information and getting your mindset to think very quickly, to move fast, to be on the phone often, to be connecting with coaches and parents and kids, and thinking ahead and setting schedules — all of that," he said.
"Your mind has to go a million miles per hour. But it's just like anything else. I've done it for 40 years, so the clockwork starts kicking back in the brain, and your body follows."
Hopefully, there's not too much interstate traffic.
