Steven M. Sipple: Bootle comes off as a stabilizer, an important trait at the moment

Sometimes I forget — or at least gloss over — the fact that many Nebraska football players are far away from home for the first time when they arrive on campus. They're suddenly on their own, trying to figure out how to handle the big world and all that entails.
I'll do a better job of keeping that in mind going forward.
"It was a big adjustment," said Nebraska senior defensive back Dicaprio Bootle, a native of Miami. "No more mom. No more dad. You're just kind of off on your own. But you have to make your way. You have to figure it out. Every day is going to be different. Every day is going to be a different journey. You're going to learn something new every day.
"I guess that's kind of the fun part about it. Every day is not going to be the best day ever. Some days, you're going to be down in the dumps. But you just have to see it through until you make strides toward making the new place sort of like your home."
Bootle, one of the most important players on the Nebraska roster, made those comments to the Journal Star on March 9 before a global pandemic shut down sports — and so much else in this world — indefinitely. The importance of leadership in essentially all walks of life is heightened as we move forward. For instance, Husker coach Scott Frost must lead the program in ways he could've never imagined. In a broad sense, he has to maintain order even as we're ordered to basically stay away from each other.
But the leadership component trickles down from the top. In this case, it trickles down to veteran Nebraska players who often have to help new players on the team — for instance, seven true freshmen from the state of Florida on the Huskers' 2020 roster — make sense of their new environment. That's not always easy during the best of times, let alone during a global pandemic.
Granted, many Nebraska players are back in their hometowns at the moment, taking classes online and (presumably) working out on their own. But they'll return at some point, and they'll return to campus at a time when the world has likely changed dramatically. Again, leadership becomes paramount in extreme circumstances. Bootle, a veteran player who's measured and thoughtful with his words, strikes me as someone who can help the cause. It starts with a willingness, which he seems to possess.
"Young guys sometimes need help in their own different ways," Bootle said. "When they ask me for help, I try to do my best to help them. If I can't help them, I try to find somebody who can. They're at that point right now where they're branching off and learning life for themselves. I just let them do that and do their thing."
Of course, that's largely what college is about. It's about finding yourself. Learning how to make your own way. Gaining independence. All of that. Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos has told me on more than one occasion that he talks to recruits' parents and/or guardians about the benefits of Husker student-athletes maturing in a relatively safe and comfortable environment in Lincoln.
Bootle backs that notion.
"I just thought everybody here was super-nice," he said. "There's was nobody who was just outright rude. A lot of people smile when they see you and say hello. That's something that, honestly, you don't really see too often where I'm from. Everybody's just welcoming here. It's a real warm feeling. That just kind of helped me out."
I regard the 5-foot-10, 195-pound Bootle as a stabilizer. He has 25 career starts. He started the first eight games at corner last season and the final four at safety — the sort of versatility that makes his defensive coordinator's job a bit easier.
"To me, Dicaprio is one of the rare guys who can slide back and forth between those positions and not miss a beat," Erik Chinander said earlier this month. "He's just really, really football intelligent. But I think if we build depth at safety, he'll be able to stay at corner."
Bootle was Academic All-Big Ten in 2017. He was named the team's defensive back of the year each of the past two seasons. Yes, a stabilizer. Thoughtful, calm and reliable. He strikes me as being that way both on and off the field. He strikes me as someone to whom players can look for guidance.
During this particular period of time, it's a trait that becomes especially valuable.
