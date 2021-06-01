Steven M. Sipple: Bolt's trust in assistants allows him to be the 'big-picture' coach he desires to be

“Those are all things Jeff experienced as catcher. Maybe at first blush people are like, ‘He wasn’t even a pitcher.’ But he’s been doing those things his whole life, and he handled the best pitching staff in school history here as a catcher in 2005.”

Childress, a former Nebraska pitching coach (1998-2005), called games that season, so Christy learned that style.

“Then Jeff called his own games here in 2006 and all the way up to Triple-A,” Bolt said. “As a pitch-caller, he has a ton of experience."

Christy hates to lose at anything. Yep, he's one of those guys, Childress said.

Same goes for Bolt and Harvell.

“All three of them compete with a chip on their shoulder and it’s win at all costs — do whatever you have to do but do it the right way,” Childress said.

The chemistry on the Nebraska staff is excellent.

“These guys, first and foremost, are great coaches,” Bolt said. “It's not like we’re not just buddies here.”

You definitely know who’s in charge. Bolt is the general. He carries himself that way, and it’s worked exceptionally well to this point.