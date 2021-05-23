Steven M. Sipple: Bolt's early success evokes images of DVH; also, a tip of the cap to Erstad

If you feel you have the right guy, if you feel it in your gut, don't worry about a lack of prior head-coaching experience. Tom Osborne didn't have that experience, either.

Keep in mind, Kevin O'Sullivan, the veteran Florida head coach who guided the Gators to the 2017 CWS championship, had no prior head coaching experience. Nor did Tim Corbin, the Vanderbilt head coach who guided the Commodores to the 2014 national crown, nor Brian O'Connor at Virginia (2015).

When it came to Bolt, his lack of head-coaching experience didn't concern me all that much for a simple reason. I say it all the time: He reminds me a lot of Dave Van Horn, the diamond whiz whose incredible five-year tenure as Nebraska's head coach (1998-2002) produced two CWS appearances and four NCAA Tournaments total. You wonder if Van Horn's run at NU will ever be topped or matched. It far and away exceeded anything the program had accomplished to that point.

Suddenly, your imagination runs wild. Bolt and his squad are having that effect. As a result, the comparison of Bolt's early success here to Van Horn's is inevitable, particularly since Bolt was a key player on Van Horn's Husker teams — in fact, he was part of Van Horn's first recruiting class, in 1998.

