Steven M. Sipple: Big Ten's collapse in Dance elicits good news-bad news discussion for NU

The Big Ten's epic collapse in the NCAA men's basketball tournament has been incredible to watch unfold.

Yes, it's a collapse. If you're in the camp trying to explain away the stunning fall, just stop. Think of it this way: If someone would've told you before the tournament that the Big Ten would place only one team, Michigan, in the Sweet 16, you never would've believed it.

The Big Ten Network shoved the notion down our throats that it's the best basketball conference in the nation, and many of us bought it. Don't get me wrong, the Big Ten is a fabulous hoops league. It went 6-5 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. But with only one of nine entrants in the Big Dance still alive, and a 7-8 record overall, you no longer can sell it as the best in the land.

So, a natural question: Should what transpired in the NCAA Tournament to this point have any impact on the way Nebraska fans size up whether Fred Hoiberg can lead the program to respectability and beyond — that is, regular appearances in the Dance with a deep run every so often? To a certain extent, yes, the Big Ten's startlingly bad showing simply has to affect that discussion.