Steven M. Sipple: Big Ten schedule release calms Twitter waters -- for about 48 hours

John Bishop, who co-hosts a sports radio program on 1620 AM in Omaha, is getting fed up. He tweeted this: "You know who else should name names? The media who allow all these anonymous AD's, presidents and administrators who are more than willing to give juicy quotes but refuse to stand behind what they say. Is that leadership?"

You know the answer to that. It often feels ... cowardly. The anonymous stuff tends to create confusion. Some might say I'm part of the problem in that I use anonymous sources regularly. Fair point.

There was a time at the Lincoln Journal Star -- the early 2000s is the last I remember -- when reporters using anonymous sources for a story first had to get clearance from their direct editor, a managing editor as well as the publisher. Reporters had to explain why the anonymous source was important to the story and why he or she had to remain anonymous.

It obviously was a hassle, especially on deadline, but it was worth the trouble. Accountability is critical.

At any rate, it would be difficult to operate in such a manner in today's media world. You would risk getting left in the Twitter dust.