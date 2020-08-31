Steven M. Sipple: Big Ten leaders could show act of courage; Ozigbo's opening; and Long's ride

* According to the CDC, 15- to 24-year-olds represent 12.9% of the U.S. population but just 0.2% of all COVID-19 deaths.

How could those numbers not get your attention?

Warren, who took over as Big Ten commissioner in January, has come under heavy fire for his lack of leadership acumen during the pandemic. Some of the criticism has been unfair. After all, the presidents and chancellors are the voters.

"The decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts," Warren wrote in an Aug. 19 open letter to Big Ten fans.

He also said the decision "will not be revisited." Although I respect the strength in those words, it's also true that strong leadership sometimes involves changing course on a decision. Although the coronavirus is unpredictable, methods to help manage it are evolving quickly in the direction of safety. The landscape has changed since the Big Ten's vote. With that in mind, Warren should absolutely gather the conference presidents to discuss a re-vote.