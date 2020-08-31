Steven M. Sipple: Big Ten leaders could show act of courage; Ozigbo's opening; and Long's ride

Things I know, and things I think I know:
Let's say for the sake of discussion — historically important discussion — that the Big Ten Conference reverses course and decides to start a football season in, say, early October.
It's no surprise that conference head coaches and even some athletic directors hold out a measure of hope that it can happen. I'm told the discussion remains alive. These people didn't rise to prominence by backing down easily.
Yes, an early October start to the season is a long shot. Really long. But it has to be a consideration based on what we're seeing in the country with COVID-19 numbers, not to mention what we're seeing in NFL training camps.
If the Big Ten's upper-echelon leaders — namely the university presidents/chancellors and commissioner Kevin Warren — don't at least discuss reversing course, they're simply not fulfilling their duties as leaders. They're the decision-makers who nixed playing in the fall. They ultimately are responsible for what could become a generationally bad decision.
I get it: If the Big Ten reverses course, it would require a lot of powerful people to admit they were wrong, or at least hasty in their decision Aug. 11 to cancel fall football. We learned Monday that the conference presidents/chancellors voted 11-3, far surpassing the required 60% threshold (8.4 votes) set forth by league bylaws.
Even so, there are recent developments that Big Ten leaders should ponder. For instance, note that the NFL has nearly completed its training camps, and heading into roster cuts had just one player (as of Sunday) on its COVID-19 reserve list out of 2,560 total. Granted, NFL players probably don't attend a lot of campus keg parties. But it's not as if NFL teams have been operating in a bubble like the NBA and NHL have been doing.
An article by SI.com lays out several other data points that in the name of due diligence should be strongly considered by Big Ten leadership:
* According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, confirmed hospitalizations for COVID-19 nationwide are now at their lowest total since March 21.
* Only 2.9% of the available hospital beds in the Big Ten footprint are being used for COVID-19 patients.
* According to the CDC, only 1.9% of emergency room visits nationwide are for COVID-like symptoms, which means 98.1% of Americans are going to the ER for something other than the coronavirus.
* According to the latest active case numbers, only 0.26% of people living in the Big Ten footprint are an active confirmed case of the coronavirus.
* According to the CDC, since March, only 1.5% of deaths for those aged 15-24 have been from COVID-19.
* According to the CDC, 15- to 24-year-olds represent 12.9% of the U.S. population but just 0.2% of all COVID-19 deaths.
How could those numbers not get your attention?
Warren, who took over as Big Ten commissioner in January, has come under heavy fire for his lack of leadership acumen during the pandemic. Some of the criticism has been unfair. After all, the presidents and chancellors are the voters.
"The decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts," Warren wrote in an Aug. 19 open letter to Big Ten fans.
He also said the decision "will not be revisited." Although I respect the strength in those words, it's also true that strong leadership sometimes involves changing course on a decision. Although the coronavirus is unpredictable, methods to help manage it are evolving quickly in the direction of safety. The landscape has changed since the Big Ten's vote. With that in mind, Warren should absolutely gather the conference presidents to discuss a re-vote.
If the Big Ten were to play in early October, teams would have to start practicing next week, at the latest. So, yes, it's a long shot. Extremely long. But it has to be at least considered by Big Ten brass. That alone would require courage and humility, especially by Warren.
In other words, I wouldn't count on it.
* Running back Leonard Fournette reportedly had a productive training camp, but that did not keep the Jacksonville Jaguars from abruptly releasing him Monday.
It seems like a promising development for former Nebraska standout Devine Ozigbo, especially considering what Jags head coach Doug Marrone had to say about the team's running back situation.
"At the end of the day, we like the skill sets of the guys we have and really that led to the decision," Marrone told reporters.
Jacksonville has a second-year power back in Ryquell Armstead (108 rushing yards last season) and a versatile third-down back in seven-year NFL veteran Chris Thompson, whose strength is catching passes out of the backfield.
Then there's Ozigbo, who is regarded as a speed back even at 6-foot-2, 225 pounds. He rushed for 27 yards on nine carries last season. But I'm guessing he'll be asked to carry a much heavier load in 2020, if he's ready to take advantage of an apparent bit of good fortune.
* It was a bit hard last week listening to former Nebraska offensive lineman Spencer Long discuss the end of his six-year NFL career. He liked it in Buffalo. He was ready to settle in there. His release by the Bills came out of left field, he said, and essentially underscores the intensely competitive nature of the league.
"Every single day someone's coming for your job," he said.
Words to live by? I'll try it for a few days and let you know.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!