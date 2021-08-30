Steven M. Sipple: Bielema outfoxes Frost and 3 other takeaways from news conference

"Look, we're going to play some football," he said. "We're here to have fun. We're getting better, and we're giving it everything we have. Everything. There's a lot of investment on this end. We are going to get things right. So stick with us. We're going to play our tails off every week, and I sincerely hope you enjoy watching that."

He said he's "really excited to see Memorial Stadium in full force."

I wonder what he'll see Saturday in that regard. Will fans turn out in full force? How much will the pandemic impact the scene?

We'll have a better idea as the week transpires.

3. Details, details, details: A few of the players, including receiver Samori Toure and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran, spoke of the importance of being more "detailed" in their assignments and techniques.

Toure said receivers have to be mindful of correct spacing between one another on routes.

Corcoran said he has to be mindful of hand placement.

Whenever I hear "details," my ears perk up. I flash back to new Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts telling reporters in July that he wants to see attention to detail from all his coaches.