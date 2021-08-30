Steven M. Sipple: Bielema outfoxes Frost and 3 other takeaways from news conference

If you're a Nebraska football fan, you may be watching the team closely this week, wondering how it'll react to Saturday's spirit-sapping, season-opening loss at Illinois.
I was in monitoring mode Monday during the team's weekly news conference.
Five takeaways:
1. Frost outcoached: Judging by Nebraska coach Scott Frost's comments, the opener was a learning experience for the Husker offensive staff.
That's a kind way of saying they were out-foxed by Illinois' defensive staff.
"I give them credit," Frost said. "We watched a lot of tape on them and tried to give our best guess as to what they were going to do."
Nebraska, for the most part, apparently guessed wrong. In short, Illinois' defense showed a different look in the spring game than what it used Saturday. It caused confusion. First-year Illini head coach Bret Bielema got the best of Frost. That's my read, anyway.
By the way, Frost called the plays Saturday, he said Monday. That was a bit of a revelation because in January, Frost said Nebraska’s offensive play-calling over the second half of the 2020 season amounted to shared duty between him and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick.
"We collaborate. The whole staff collaborates," Frost said Monday, adding, "It was just an interesting game Saturday because about half of our game plan was kind of out the window when they came up and lined up the way they did. We really had to scramble and go to an alternative plan and try to adjust.
"We did some good things, but not enough of them."
Half the game plan out the window? Really? Again, kudos to Illinois' staff for causing Nebraska to scramble.
I repeat: Half the game plan out the window.
That doesn't happen often, Frost said.
It couldn't have been comfortable.
"We kind of turned our attention to these guys a little earlier than normal in August to really get dialed-in on our game plan," Frost said. "We took a day in the middle of that and practiced for contingencies and other things they might do. So the guys knew what they were doing and were prepared. But certainly some of the schematic things we had planned for them weren't there because of what we saw (from Illinois)."
I appreciate Frost's candor on the subject.
Illinois' staff probably appreciates it, too.
2. Inspirational moment: If you ever wonder why Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez commands so much respect from teammates and coaches, just watch him in a news-conference setting.
It was pointed out to him that a lot of Nebraska fans hit the panic button following Saturday's loss to an Illinois team picked by many prognosticators to finish last in the Big Ten West Division. When he was asked Monday what his message to fans might be, he paused and then delivered an answer that may have elicited goose bumps from fans watching live.
"Look, we're going to play some football," he said. "We're here to have fun. We're getting better, and we're giving it everything we have. Everything. There's a lot of investment on this end. We are going to get things right. So stick with us. We're going to play our tails off every week, and I sincerely hope you enjoy watching that."
He said he's "really excited to see Memorial Stadium in full force."
I wonder what he'll see Saturday in that regard. Will fans turn out in full force? How much will the pandemic impact the scene?
We'll have a better idea as the week transpires.
3. Details, details, details: A few of the players, including receiver Samori Toure and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran, spoke of the importance of being more "detailed" in their assignments and techniques.
Toure said receivers have to be mindful of correct spacing between one another on routes.
Corcoran said he has to be mindful of hand placement.
Whenever I hear "details," my ears perk up. I flash back to new Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts telling reporters in July that he wants to see attention to detail from all his coaches.
“This is a conference that has elite coaching,” Alberts said then. “This is a conference that has elite offensive and defensive coordinators with elite amounts of resources. The margin for error in the conference is very, very small. We need to fully understand that."
It's hard to believe any Nebraska fan would question that sentiment at this point.
4. Music off: Sophomore receiver Wyatt Liewer noted Nebraska practiced Monday without music blaring from speakers, as is usually the case.
"We had to bring our own energy," he said.
Maybe the Husker staff is preparing players for a quiet stadium Saturday.
Kidding. At least I think I'm only kidding.