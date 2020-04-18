Steven M. Sipple: Be it backpedaling freaks or smiling freaks, Huskers just need more of them

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Scott Frost fully understands what I'm about to write, and most of you probably fully understand what I'm about to write.

But with the three-day NFL Draft set to begin Thursday night, it bears reiterating. It bears emphasizing.

Nebraska needs more freaks. It needs a lot more players who make plays that make you do double-takes on autumn Saturdays.

Frost, the third-year Nebraska head coach, knows all about freaks because he played with them during the mid-1990s at NU and also from 1998-2003 in the NFL.

He's surely aware the Huskers are set to go a ninth straight year without someone on the roster being selected in the first round of the draft. That's far too long between first-round freaks. Sometimes I sense a casual acceptance among NU fans that those type of players are meant for other programs. It doesn't have to be that way. Nine years between first-rounders? It shouldn't be that way.

Please don't misinterpret my use of "freak." In the athletic realm, calling someone a freak is high praise. To wit: Ndamukong Suh was the quintessential freak — so strong and agile and intense that in a game at Baylor, he was flagged for sacking the quarterback with too much force. He went on to become the second overall pick in the 2010 draft. A freak.