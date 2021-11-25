Steven M. Sipple: Battered and bruised, NU must match 'oomph' that Iowa puts into rivalry

The prior week, Ohio State, currently ranked second in the College Playoff Playoff poll, escaped Lincoln with a 26-17 win. The Buckeyes' point total was 21 less than their season average.

So, it's difficult to imagine Iowa, in contention for first place in the Big Ten West Division, overlooking Nebraska. In fact, it's easy to imagine the game going down to the wire. Yes, again.

If you're a Nebraska fan, you're obviously concerned about injuries on defense. Nose tackle Damion Daniels played sparingly last week and his status is uncertain for Friday. Same goes for linebacker Caleb Tannor, who was injured in the first quarter and didn't return to the game. Pheldarius Payne, prominent in the linebacker rotation, didn't play at all.

Versatile backer JoJo Domann, who underwent season-ending hand surgery during Nebraska's second bye week, was missed sorely last week as Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson caught eight passes for 92 yards. Domann is adept at covering tight ends. Don't look now, but Iowa features Sam LaPorta with a team-leading 37 receptions.

Nebraska fans would feel a degree of comfort if senior safety Deontai Williams returns from this three-game absence due to a knee injury. He was close to being ready last week, according to Frost.