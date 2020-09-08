Steven M. Sipple: B1G's silence on football deafening; NU's Florida matter; and Maliek's rise

So, now what?

Since Aug. 11, the only official word from the Big Ten — other than its responses to a lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska football players — was Commissioner Kevin Warren's open letter to fans Aug. 19 in which he stated the decision to postpone the season "will not be revisited."

I'm told that hasn't stopped mighty Ohio State from pushing behind the scenes to start the season in October. The Buckeyes were ranked No. 2 in the preseason Associated Press poll. They want to play for a national championship. Hell, they just want to play, period. Same goes for Nebraska. Husker officials have been pushing for something that resembles a "normal" season since April.

But, yeah, it's a complex discussion. Big Ten leadership no doubt is feeling significant heat, which will only escalate as the ACC, Big 12, SEC and NFL push into their seasons, even if those seasons are disjointed because of COVID-19 outbreaks. Bottom line, several sports leagues have chosen to wrestle with the virus. They've acknowledged it's part of us now and elected to manage it in part because there's so much at stake. Yes, including a ton of money.