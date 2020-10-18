Steven M. Sipple: Austin's influence on Husker run game an intriguing story line for 2020

Things I know, and things I think I know:
Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin gives off the feel of a man who knows exactly what he wants and how he wants to go about getting it.
So, perhaps it's no surprise that when Husker coach Scott Frost approached Austin during the offseason about adding the title of run game coordinator, Austin wanted to make something clear right off the bat.
He wanted Nebraska to hang its hat on a few run schemes and become exceptional at executing them.
Sounds like a plan.
"We're going to certainly have some things that change up our tendencies, but nevertheless this is our bread and butter — and we've been buttering bread here for the past few months," Austin told reporters recently.
It was one of the most interesting conversations of the fall, in part because it enhanced curiosity about what Nebraska's offense — particularly the run game — is going to look like in 2020. We'll obviously learn plenty Saturday, when Frost's crew opens the season against fifth-ranked Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.
"I was like, 'All right, if we're going to do this, here's how I look at it,'" Austin said of his offseason conversation with Frost.
One can't help but wonder if watching the second half of last season's Iowa-Nebraska game might offer clues as to how Austin wants the Huskers' offense to operate.
It was a fascinating study in play-calling. During the first half, Frost — who calls plays from the sideline — was awfully gimmicky. Probably overly so. On one play, receiver JD Spielman threw incomplete to Adrian Martinez, the quarterback. On another play, backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey was inserted as a decoy on a designed run for Spielman. And, of course, there were all those swing passes that generated very little yardage.
Nebraska fans just love those swing passes. Not.
In defense of the play-caller, swing passes require little pass protection. The ball obviously must leave Martinez's hand in a hurry. Conversely, on those occasions when Martinez dropped five steps into the pocket, he seldom had time to throw.
But we all know what can help slow down a pass rush, right?
Right?
We saw it during the second half of the Iowa game, when Frost eschewed the gimmicks and loaded up the run game, making Hawkeye rushers think twice about simply pinning their ears back. Hard-charging tailback Dedrick Mills carried 19 times for 74 yards in the second half, gaining first downs via the run on a third-and-5 and a third-and-4. He carried only five times for 20 yards in the first half.
During the aftermath of Iowa's 27-24 triumph, the distinct difference in the way Nebraska operated offensively in the second half — as compared to the first — got a bit lost in the conversation. After all, the Huskers' season was over. No bowl game.
In laymen's terms, Nebraska simplified its approach in the second half. It did fewer things, but did them better.
"We've been very, very adamant about being deliberate with what we're doing, especially in the run game," Austin said recently. "We're going to hang our hat on a few schemes, and get really good at them."
Tell me you're not intrigued.
In fact, Austin's new role as run game coordinator ranks as one of the season's most interesting story lines.
* Now that a Big Ten head coach, Purdue's 49-year-old Jeff Brohm, has a presumptive positive test for COVID-19, it makes you wonder exactly how Nebraska would operate if Frost were to test positive and have to miss a game week. The Big Ten's original guidelines included a mandatory 10-day isolation period for individuals who are confirmed to test positive. Players who test positive and have the diagnosis confirmed must miss a minimum of three weeks of competition.
Yes, Frost calls the plays, with help from offensive coordinator Matt Lubick (in the press box) and Austin. But this is about more than just play-calling. It's an interesting discussion that I'm certain Frost will be asked about this week.
* Frost also will be asked about Mills' backups. Redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) ran the ball aggressively when he got his big chance late last season against Maryland. But I cringed a couple of times at how hard he was flung to the ground by bigger defenders. Meanwhile, don't be surprised if redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins (5-11, 200) is prominent in the tailback picture. What a story. He's overcome three knee surgeries to be in position for significant action -- you know, like carrying the ball against Ohio State in the Horseshoe.
Mills is a workhorse, but the Big Ten's rugged nature demands that you better have a good backup plan at RB.
* It felt reminiscent of Nebraska's glorious 1990s championship years Saturday when Clemson coach Dabo Swinney noted in a postgame interview that his two best offensive players -- quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne — each had a turnover in the Tigers' 73-7 win against Georgia Tech.
Tom Osborne was known to find faults with his best teams even after blowout wins. A good coach always presses for improvement. But it seemed almost ridiculous at times.
Ridiculous in a wonderful way if you're a Husker fan.
* Speaking of ridiculous: If Notre Dame is the nation's third-best team — as this week's AP Top 25 suggests — then there's a very large gap between the top two (Clemson and Alabama) and the rest.
Georgia still could have something to say about that, if it finds a new quarterback.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.
