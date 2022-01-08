Steven M. Sipple: At this point, Hoiberg's program fails to meet even minimal expectations

Those close to Hoiberg will tell you he's one of the best guys in the world. A gentleman. A genuine straight-shooter but always fair. He gets cut a boatload of slack. But he's simply not getting it done.

We've marveled at how poorly Nebraska shoots the ball, especially considering Hoiberg's sharp-shooting ways as a player.

On Saturday, we marveled at how easily Rutgers (9-5, 3-1 Big Ten) scored baskets.

"We just folded," Hoiberg said on his postgame radio show. "You've got to have some semblance of mental toughness if you're going to compete at this level. We did not have that today."

So, what the heck is going on here? How did it get this bad under Hoiberg?

He leaves the lion's share of the recruiting in the hands of Matt Abdelmassih. The roster is mismanaged. That's putting it kindly, and that's probably the biggest issue.

Even if this roster had better coaching, its potential is marginal.

Hoiberg obviously knows how to coach offense. Iowa State was excellent in his years there. But he's obviously not getting through to this group often enough. Not even close.