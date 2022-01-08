Steven M. Sipple: At this point, Hoiberg's program fails to meet even minimal expectations

Cary Cochran noted something important the other day while watching Ohio State's win against Nebraska.
"I looked over at my wife and my eyebrows went up when Ohio State dribbled toward the baseline, flipped it to the corner — then it was pass, pass, pass, pass, and they hit a wide-open three-pointer," he said. "I'm like, 'That's how it's supposed to look.'"
It seldom looks that way for the Nebraska men's basketball team, which dropped a 93-65 decision Saturday at Rutgers. The Huskers fell to 6-10 overall and 0-5 in the Big Ten.
Given the difficulty of the upcoming schedule, an 0-10 league start is entirely possible.
Before the season, I wrote that I respect Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg too much to give him a free pass in his third year in charge. At the minimum, the Huskers should be an NIT-caliber team at this point in his tenure.
Um, so much for that.
Hoiberg's program falls short of even minimal expectations. Granted, it's a bit too early to completely write off this season's team. But reasonable people are wondering if Hoiberg will even make it to the finish line this year.
His record at the school is 20-55 overall and 5-39 in the Big Ten. Yes, 5-39. That's remarkable futility.
Those close to Hoiberg will tell you he's one of the best guys in the world. A gentleman. A genuine straight-shooter but always fair. He gets cut a boatload of slack. But he's simply not getting it done.
We've marveled at how poorly Nebraska shoots the ball, especially considering Hoiberg's sharp-shooting ways as a player.
On Saturday, we marveled at how easily Rutgers (9-5, 3-1 Big Ten) scored baskets.
"We just folded," Hoiberg said on his postgame radio show. "You've got to have some semblance of mental toughness if you're going to compete at this level. We did not have that today."
So, what the heck is going on here? How did it get this bad under Hoiberg?
He leaves the lion's share of the recruiting in the hands of Matt Abdelmassih. The roster is mismanaged. That's putting it kindly, and that's probably the biggest issue.
Even if this roster had better coaching, its potential is marginal.
Hoiberg obviously knows how to coach offense. Iowa State was excellent in his years there. But he's obviously not getting through to this group often enough. Not even close.
Cochran ended his collegiate career in 2002 as Nebraska's all-time leading three-point shooter.
He certainly doesn't have to worry about anyone on this year's team surpassing him.
"I think people put pressure on them from the outside (before the season)," Cochran said Friday on "Early Break" (93.7 FM). "I think media — the pundits, if you will — thought these guys are really good shooters, but I don't think that's the case. You are what your percentages are as a shooter."
Nebraska entered the weekend ranked 335th nationally (out of 350 Division I teams) with 28.1% three-point accuracy.
Bottom line, Nebraska takes a lot of bad shots. The Huskers throw up too many contested three-point attempts. They attempt too many threes off the dribble.
They take so many bad shots, it's a trait that's come to define them.
That falls on Hoiberg, of course.
"That's on all of them," said Cochran, adding, "They just need to look across the hallway (at the Nebraska women's team). That team is doing what they need to be doing."
Amy Williams' team shares the ball. It has a plan, a defined system. It gets good shots regularly.
Hoiberg's team too often looks unorganized.
"The shot selection, that's a pandemic in itself," Cochran said.
There's a steep price for such a high level of incompetence. Nebraska's record is awful, and hope is in short supply.
Players look at each other and the vibe is, "Here we go again."
Hoiberg has to fight to stave off that mentality. That's not a fun scenario. This stuff is supposed to be fun.
You figured December would be a telling month for Nebraska. Turns out, it told us plenty. It showed us, or reaffirmed, that the program is deeply flawed. A four-overtime loss at North Carolina State might have took some steam out of Hoiberg's crew because two games later, it was blown out 102-67 by a Michigan team that may be the Big Ten's most disappointing squad this season.
Then, Auburn beat Nebraska by 31. Bottom line, the Huskers were 1-5 in December, the lone win coming against Kennesaw State.
January started off OK. Nebraska showed competence against top-10 teams Ohio State and Michigan State.
But it has to find a way to close out wins.
Oh, great, that conversation again.
We had enough of that during the fall.
"You either find ways to win or find ways to lose," Cochran said. "I think we're definitely snatching defeat at the hands of victory at times."
If the Huskers get hot in a given game, they can beat a few Big Ten teams, though. That's it. That's what fans have to hang their hats on. It's not much.
But there is some good news.
"I think we're fortunate right now that we're in the Big Ten, as opposed to even the Big 12," Cochran said. "The pace of these of games is going to be a little slower. So there are going to be fewer possessions.
"I don't think we want to take our chances against a lot better teams, and more possessions."
The fewer the possessions, the less the chance of being totally blown out.
Wonderful. Just wonderful. It's come to that.
"I can watch it," Cochran said. "But I'm glad my paycheck's not determined by it."
How much more slack should Nebraska's administration cut Hoiberg? It's obviously OK to ask at this point.
The NIT is a pipe dream, friends. That's a problem.