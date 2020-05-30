Steven M. Sipple: As Tampa buzzes with NFL excitement, a Fremont native keeps even keel

"Right now, because of the pandemic, not a lot of people are out and about — my wife and I aren't going out to galas and things like that — so it's hard to really get a perfect feel," Licht said. "But just driving through the streets and seeing a lot of people in Bucs gear and seeing the Bucs flags out, it's just great to see all the excitement. It's as good as it's ever been."

Yes, the low-key Licht gets recognized around town.

"One thing I love about Tampa is it's almost like a Midwest city on the water, at least that's the way I feel," he said. "It's got a lot of charm to it. So a lot of people know who you are, but they don't really bother you."

The Buccaneers were 7-9 last season in Arians' first year as their head coach. Although they won two more games than they did in 2018, the Bucs missed the playoffs for the 12th straight season, which meant they were one of two teams to not qualify for the postseason in the 2010s, the other being the Cleveland Browns.

The Bucs in late March released quarterback Jameis Winston, who last season became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw at least 30 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions in a season.