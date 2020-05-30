Steven M. Sipple: As Tampa buzzes with NFL excitement, a Fremont native keeps even keel

You just might wonder what it's like to be Jason Licht, the Fremont-born general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — which happens to be one of the most intriguing franchises in all of sports.
You've probably heard of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. If you want intrigue, start with that. Then consider the one-two receiver punch of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. There might not be a better one out there.
Nebraska football fans watch the careers of Lavonte David and Ndamukong Suh. And now they're joined on the Bucs' roster by another former Husker, Khalil Davis, a sixth-round pick in April.
Meanwhile, a down-to-earth GM sounds excited and confident … but a bit hesitant to get overly excited.
"My staff and I, that's what we're here for — to try to put the best product on the field," Licht told the Journal Star on Thursday. "It's an exciting time. But, you know, we haven't won any games yet."
Even so, stop and consider the 49-year-old Licht's situation. A former lineman at both Nebraska and Nebraska Wesleyan, Licht has helped assemble a defense that was dominant against the run last season and became a well-rounded group in the back half of the schedule. And, now, with Brady and Gronk in the fold, Bucs fans are letting their minds wander to exciting possibilities.
"As soon as last season was over, (head coach) Bruce Arians and I talked about the need to keep the front seven together," said Licht, who took over as the Bucs' general manager in 2014. "Because we feel like our defense is finally one of the better defenses in the league, the way it played the second half of last year. Stopping the run was awesome. But we have a young secondary, and it finally started jelling the last half of the season."
The first half of the season, the Bucs allowed an average of 285.3 yards per game through the air. That number improved in the back half to 241.1.
With the defense in fine form, Licht and Arians set out to improve the offense.
"You always tell your scouts, 'Let's find the next Tom Brady,'" Licht said with a chuckle. "We couldn't, so we just signed the real Tom Brady."
So, what's the excitement level like in Tampa, a city of 3.2 million people on the west coast of Florida near the Gulf of Mexico.
"The vibe is better than it's ever been since I've been here," Licht said. "I've heard a lot from locals. Some people think it rivals what it was like in 2002, the year this franchise won the Super Bowl."
That team defeated the Bill Callahan-led Oakland Raiders 48-21 in the Super Bowl. Quarterback Brad Johnson and fullback Mike Alstott led the way on offense. The defense was loaded, with the likes of John Lynch, Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp and Simeon Rice. No wonder the vibe was good back then.
"Right now, because of the pandemic, not a lot of people are out and about — my wife and I aren't going out to galas and things like that — so it's hard to really get a perfect feel," Licht said. "But just driving through the streets and seeing a lot of people in Bucs gear and seeing the Bucs flags out, it's just great to see all the excitement. It's as good as it's ever been."
Yes, the low-key Licht gets recognized around town.
"One thing I love about Tampa is it's almost like a Midwest city on the water, at least that's the way I feel," he said. "It's got a lot of charm to it. So a lot of people know who you are, but they don't really bother you."
The Buccaneers were 7-9 last season in Arians' first year as their head coach. Although they won two more games than they did in 2018, the Bucs missed the playoffs for the 12th straight season, which meant they were one of two teams to not qualify for the postseason in the 2010s, the other being the Cleveland Browns.
The Bucs in late March released quarterback Jameis Winston, who last season became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw at least 30 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions in a season.
Enter Brady. Expectations have soared, obviously, and Licht doesn't seem to mind. After all, Arians is a confident sort who embraces exciting expectations. His offense is a big reason Brady joined the franchise. Heaven knows Brady and Gronk embrace expectations. Licht also cites the maturity on defense as a reason for optimism, with David and Suh keys in that discussion.
The 30-year-old David has started all 121 games in which he's appeared since entering the NFL in 2012.
"Oh, man, I love Lavonte," Licht said. "He comes to work every day, always with a smile on his face. He loves football. Last year, I think Lavonte took a big step as far as guiding the young guys and being more vocal. He's going to have another big year this season. But as good of a player as he is, he's remained very humble. I really think that's one of his biggest assets."
David is a zero-maintenance performer, Licht said. He shows up and does his work, no complaints. You can't have enough of those types in any endeavor. Same goes for Suh, who re-signed with the Bucs in March — a deal that franchise leaders considered critical.
"He's a great leader by example," Licht said of the second-overall pick in the 2010 draft. "He really takes care of his body and approaches the game like a true professional. The young guys see what it takes to be successful and have longevity. He's a very mature guy, a very intelligent guy. He's been nothing but a great role model for our entire team."
The excitement in Licht's voice is evident. But he's right. The new-look Buccaneers haven't won a single game. Haven't even had a single practice. Whenever the league allows, they'll go to work and try to make the sort of memories that the Jon Gruden-led team did in 2002. Pressure? Yeah, there's pressure. A good kind of pressure.
I asked Licht if he ever thinks about what it would be like to work in a profession that doesn't have that sort of bottom-line heat.
"I think I would need to be doing something competitive," he said. "It's just the way I'm wired, I guess. It'd get a little boring for me if there wasn't some kind of incentive."
Boring? That won't be a problem in Tampa this season.
The city is buzzing. In that regard, the GM's done his job.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.
