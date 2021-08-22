Steven M. Sipple: As scrutiny on him increases, Frost must work to take pressure off players

Perhaps more germane to this discussion, Kaczenski played collegiately at Notre Dame from 1993-97, where he was a three-year starter at center — two of those years occurring during the tenure of former Irish coach Lou Holtz. The environment in South Bend, Indiana, obviously is pressure-packed, but Holtz had ways of taking pressure off his players, Kaczenski said.

For one, Holtz never blamed them. The head coach took responsibility for losses and whatever else.

"When you didn't do your part and he takes the hit, you are overcome with guilt and disappointment, and that works as a driving force to never let down that man again," Kaczenski said.

Holtz also created adversity during the week of practice so players could better handle pressure on gameday. He called it "stress tolerance." It might involve putting the offense in a two-minute drill down seven points on the scoreboard. A coaching staff can create stress in a variety of forms.

What's more, "Holtz made sure that from top to bottom everybody shared the same goal so the only thing you had to worry about was football when you were on the practice field and in the stadium," Kaczenski said. "And he would not allow distractions to leak into the locker room. He was the spokesman for the players and the entire team."