Steven M. Sipple: As Sanders mulls future, he recalls 2003 season that changed NU's course

Editor's note: During the past two decades, the Nebraska football team has cycled through dozens of assistant coaches. You tend to lose track of where they've ended up. In coming weeks, the Journal Star will take readers through a "Where are they now" of some former NU assistants. We continue with Marvin Sanders.

Although Marvin Sanders is out of work, don't expect that to last for long. He's enjoyed ample success during nearly 30 years in the coaching business. He'll land somewhere soon.

Reached last week in Omaha, where he's spending time with family, the 52-year-old made it clear he wants to coach again ASAP. His most recent gig was as cornerbacks coach with the Dallas Renegades of the XFL. When the league folded during the spring after five weeks of play, it left coaches in a bit of a bind. In the middle of April, even in non-pandemic times, few teams are hiring. So, Sanders is in a holding pattern, which gives him time to reflect, and one assessment stands above all.