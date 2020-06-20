Steven M. Sipple: As Sanders mulls future, he recalls 2003 season that changed NU's course

Editor's note: During the past two decades, the Nebraska football team has cycled through dozens of assistant coaches. You tend to lose track of where they've ended up. In coming weeks, the Journal Star will take readers through a "Where are they now" of some former NU assistants. We continue with Marvin Sanders.
Although Marvin Sanders is out of work, don't expect that to last for long. He's enjoyed ample success during nearly 30 years in the coaching business. He'll land somewhere soon.
Reached last week in Omaha, where he's spending time with family, the 52-year-old made it clear he wants to coach again ASAP. His most recent gig was as cornerbacks coach with the Dallas Renegades of the XFL. When the league folded during the spring after five weeks of play, it left coaches in a bit of a bind. In the middle of April, even in non-pandemic times, few teams are hiring. So, Sanders is in a holding pattern, which gives him time to reflect, and one assessment stands above all.
His 2003 season at Nebraska changed the trajectory of his career. That's the season when Frank Solich and his staff were fired despite a 10-3 record (including an Alamo Bowl victory with Bo Pelini as interim head coach). That's when NU dramatically changed course as a program. When Sanders joined the Husker staff before the 2003 season as secondary coach, he envisioned a long career in Lincoln. He figured it might last 20 years or so. That's the way it often went for NU coaches during the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s.
But since 2003, Sanders has had seven different jobs. That said, this conversation isn't all about Sanders.
"Looking back, I think what happened in 2003 changed the trajectory of Nebraska football forever," said the former Husker defensive back from Chicago.
There's no reason to rehash all of the history. Many people remember it well. With former Nebraska athletic director Steve Pederson leading the way, the school decided to throw into the trash bin much of what gave the program its identity over a 40-year span. Pederson, hired in December of 2002, prioritized the hiring of a strong recruiter — or an NFL coach — to produce a program that would churn out multiple draft picks every year. That was the basis of the blueprint.
Voila! Bill Callahan in 2004 brought to Lincoln an NFL pedigree and West Coast offense. His offenses at NU were generally good and at times excellent. Turns out, bad defense was largely his undoing.
Bottom line, "We went an entirely different direction not only from a coaching perspective, but from a philosophy perspective," said Sanders, emphasizing the staff stability that helped define the Nebraska program during the tenures of former head coaches Bob Devaney (1962-72) and Tom Osborne (1973-97). "You worked through things. You helped coaches when they needed help to keep the program's continuity intact. That all went out the door in 2003, and I think it changed us forever.
"We're still adjusting from the 2003 season."
That entire year was fascinating from my perspective, and not in a pleasant way. I remember many, many difficult conversations with members of Solich's coaching staff — and even a few intense talks with Frank.
"I'll never forget the feeling of the coaching staff during the summer before the season started — just the vibe around the office," Sanders said. "It was this: 'If we don't win a Big 12 championship, we're probably not going to hold onto our jobs.' I just knew it was going to have to be an exceptional season. The vibe just did not feel right.
"We tried to fight through it as best we could."
With Pelini in charge of the defense, the Huskers in 2003 tied a school record by forcing 47 turnovers, including 32 interceptions. The Blackshirts led the nation in turnover margin and pass-efficiency defense, and ranked second in scoring defense. Sanders smiles as he recalls his defensive backs. Josh Bullocks, Daniel Bullocks, Fabian Washington, Jerrell Pippens, Pat Ricketts and Lornell McPherson were the mainstays.
Josh Bullocks shattered school and Big 12 records with 10 interceptions.
After the dust cleared, and the 2003 staff was jettisoned, Sanders remembers having a sinking feeling about the program's future. It's never fully recovered. A media member in Oklahoma was stunned last week when I told him the Huskers haven't won a conference championship since 1999. Yes, that long.
Following the 2003 season, Sanders' career path included another stint at Nebraska (2008-10) as well as stops at USC (secondary coach in 2012), Loyola High School in Los Angeles (head coach from 2013-16) and Coastal Carolina (defensive coordinator in 2018).
"When I came back to Nebraska in 2008, and I hit the road recruiting, it was a whole different feeling than when I was there in 2003," Sanders said. "Nebraska lost its identity."
As a former Blackshirt, Sanders retains ample pride in his alma mater. He plans to visit Nebraska's current coaching staff soon. He hungers to see the program return to national prominence.
Meanwhile, he contemplates his next move. He would welcome an opportunity to run his own collegiate program. He's done a lot in the coaching profession — it's been a pretty wild ride — but he has never run a college program.
Wild ride? He recalled a 2 a.m. phone call in early December of 2007 from Pelini, who had just become Nebraska's head coach. Pelini wanted Sanders to join his staff.
"He said, 'Let's roll,' and then hung up," Sanders said with a chuckle.
Yeah, it's often a crazy business, with unexpected turns — some more meaningful than others.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!