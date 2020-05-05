Steven M. Sipple: As NFL executive, ex-Husker Stokes acutely understands Frost's challenge

"I don't know that," says the Lincoln East graduate, who started all 12 games for Nebraska in 1996 and was a key reserve on the Huskers' 1994 and 1995 national championship teams.

"The thing you wonder is this: Can Scott turn back the clock and grab top players from California, Texas and Florida like we did during coach (Tom) Osborne's era? If he can do that, I'd say that yes, absolutely, Nebraska can get back in that realm of teams.

"It's just such a different time now, though, in terms of how high school players look at things."

Ah, yes, there's the rub. Stokes says more and more elite high school players these days have visions of playing three years in college before jumping early to the NFL. In that regard, he's noticed a shift in mindset in the past five to eight years. You definitely see that sort of mindset at Ohio State, which has had at least seven players selected in five consecutive drafts. The Buckeyes have had at least two first-rounders each year during that period. Let's be real: Nebraska (and everyone else in the Big Ten) is chasing OSU.