Steven M. Sipple: As Moos expresses confidence in Hoiberg, a former Husker sees red flags

"I have all the confidence in the world in Fred because he's done it," said Moos, alluding to Hoiberg's .673 winning percentage at Iowa State. "Iowa State isn't Duke. It isn't Kentucky. And he had some great teams there. His total package is just what we need. It's just going to take some time."

Moos spoke to the Journal Star hours before Nebraska pushed sixth-ranked Illinois into overtime before falling 77-72 in Lincoln. The Huskers were a bit more deliberate offensively than usual. They played hard on defense, as is often the case. Curiously, they didn't look all that inferior against arguably the best team in the nation's best conference. Maybe Moos is on to something when he expresses such high hopes for next season.

Others are more skeptical. How could they not be skeptical? Former Nebraska sharp-shooter Cary Cochran (1999-2002) endured losing streaks while playing for both Danny Nee and Barry Collier. But it was nothing like he's watching now.

"I remember as a player vividly thinking, 'What are the coaches going to try to coax out of us? What are they trying to change?'" Cochran said Friday during "Early Break" on 93.7 FM with yours truly and Jake Sorensen. "You're always waiting for the next thing they're going to try."

