Steven M. Sipple: As if Big Ten decision never occurred, fans cling to faint hopes of fall season

Snook cites a "source familiar with the movement." If he could identify that source and get him or her on the record, I'd lead the movement to make Snook the Big Ten commissioner.

In this proposed format, each team would play the other five Big Ten teams who are participating twice -- once at home and once on the road, beginning on either Sept. 26 or Oct. 3. The season would conclude by mid-December and there would no Big Ten title game.

As of Tuesday night, Snook's source claimed that NU system President Ted Carter, Penn State President Eric Barron and Iowa President Bruce Harreld are on board with the new plan. The group apparently hopes to convince two other universities, notably Wisconsin and Michigan, to join them.

As of Wednesday morning, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost had heard nothing from anyone regarding the "Gene Smith plan," I'm told. The clinging-to-every-morsel-of-hope crowd doesn't want to hear that. But don't kill the messenger. I should also point out that in this remarkable period of college football, news can change markedly by the hour.

I also should point out that at least a few Nebraska officials don't mind the play-ball-in-the-fall discussion staying alive, partly because it keeps the heat on Warren.