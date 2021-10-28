Steven M. Sipple: As Frost wrestles with onerous task, veteran BTN analyst suggests patience

On that front, Frost probably misjudged the difficulty of his task at Nebraska. In fact, Frost seemingly admitted as much in July during Big Ten Media Days, saying, "There were some things we needed to get into the league in order to learn. The game is a little different in this league than other leagues I've coached in."

At Oregon and UCF, an offense might get 95 snaps in a game, he said. In the Big Ten, it gets 60 on some Saturdays. Plus, the Pac-12 and American Athletic Conference aren't nearly as physical as the Big Ten.

It's certainly been a rugged ride for Frost. So, as Nebraska (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) prepares for Saturday's home game against Purdue (4-3, 2-2), his future as the program's leader is a much-discussed topic in the state. After all, he's only 15-25 overall in 3½ years in charge, including 10-21 in the conference. The Huskers have dropped four of their last five games.

If you're a Nebraska fan, there's a couple of key questions to ask yourself. Do you trust your eyes? Do you see what you judge to be progress on the field this season? My answer was an emphatic "yes" following a stretch of close games at Oklahoma and Michigan State, and a three-point loss to Michigan Oct. 9 in Lincoln. But then came a clunker of a loss the following week at Minnesota. Even Frost's ardent supporters were frustrated.