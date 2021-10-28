Steven M. Sipple: As Frost wrestles with onerous task, veteran BTN analyst suggests patience

Matt Millen enthusiastically recalls a conversation he had with Scott Frost in 2018 soon after Frost took over as Nebraska's football coach.
"I said, 'Scott, how long do you think it'll take?'" says Millen, 63, the veteran BTN game analyst.
Millen wasn't asking Frost about mowing a lawn. I have no doubt Frost could run a lawn service. But in 2018, the all-time Nebraska quarterback great took on the onerous task of rebuilding the Husker football program from the ground floor.
"Scott told me that he thought he could get it turned in three years," Millen recalls. "I said, 'Nope. It's going to take five. This isn't the old Nebraska.'"
Millen remembers the "old Nebraska" quite well. He was an All-American defensive tackle for Penn State in 1978 and went on to win play for Super Bowl-winning NFL teams in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington. He fondly recalls former Husker standout linebacker Bob Nelson as a Raiders' teammate. In short, Millen is a football aficionado who studies game film in advance of broadcasts as if he's preparing to coach the game himself.
Granted, Millen's struggles as chief executive of the Detroit Lions' franchise (2001-2008) are well documented. But let's be real, the man knows football at a high level in part because he continues to study it at a high level. Keep in mind, he also gains insight from weekly conversations with the coaches of whatever game he's broadcasting. He pays close attention to everything, including Frost's ongoing challenge in Lincoln.
On that front, Frost probably misjudged the difficulty of his task at Nebraska. In fact, Frost seemingly admitted as much in July during Big Ten Media Days, saying, "There were some things we needed to get into the league in order to learn. The game is a little different in this league than other leagues I've coached in."
At Oregon and UCF, an offense might get 95 snaps in a game, he said. In the Big Ten, it gets 60 on some Saturdays. Plus, the Pac-12 and American Athletic Conference aren't nearly as physical as the Big Ten.
It's certainly been a rugged ride for Frost. So, as Nebraska (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) prepares for Saturday's home game against Purdue (4-3, 2-2), his future as the program's leader is a much-discussed topic in the state. After all, he's only 15-25 overall in 3½ years in charge, including 10-21 in the conference. The Huskers have dropped four of their last five games.
If you're a Nebraska fan, there's a couple of key questions to ask yourself. Do you trust your eyes? Do you see what you judge to be progress on the field this season? My answer was an emphatic "yes" following a stretch of close games at Oklahoma and Michigan State, and a three-point loss to Michigan Oct. 9 in Lincoln. But then came a clunker of a loss the following week at Minnesota. Even Frost's ardent supporters were frustrated.
Frost's job performance has become a week-to-week discussion in the state. Nick Bahe, an FS1 college basketball analyst and local media mainstay (who often discusses Nebraska football in an excellent podcast), says each game is essentially followed by a referendum on the program, then a town hall debate.
Yeah, it's all sort of ridiculous at times. But there are serious questions to be asked. So, something else for Nebraska fans (and Husker athletic director Trev Alberts) to ponder: Do you believe in Frost's overall plan? His long-term vision?
It's a question full of complexities and nuance. It's what an AD is paid to assess.
Bottom line, both Frost's supporters and detractors can formulate strong cases.
Count Millen among Frost's supporters.
"It's going to take a little time," Millen says. "It's not the way it used to be there. There was a time when they were rolling and they would get all those different kids in, in a different system that doesn't exist anymore. It's hard to recruit at Nebraska. It just is. Now, you could say, 'Well, Iowa does it.' And they do. But Kirk Ferentz has had that thing going for (23) years. He's got all his ties in recruiting. His system is well established."
Ferentz was 11-24 during his first three seasons in charge at Iowa. As recently as 2011 and 2012, he endured back-to-back seasons of 7-6 and 4-8. The administration stuck with him, and Millen believes Nebraska's should do the same with Frost.
"He'll figure it out," Millen says. "I think he's smart, and he'll use the best kids that he can and put them in the right spots. That's what coaching is all about."
Nebraska's next test is a tough one. Purdue features potential NFL first-round picks in defensive end George Karlaftis and wide receiver David Bell. That's two more high-round picks than Nebraska has in the fold for the 2022 draft. But Millen watched video of Michigan's win in Lincoln. If the Huskers play as well as they did that night, they should dispatch of the Boilermakers, he said.
"I thought Nebraska was physical against Michigan," Millen says. "I thought they matched the Wolverines' speed. I thought they covered well in that game. That was as well as I've seen anyone play Michigan, and I think Michigan is legit this year."
"I see different coaches all the time," he continues. "I see how coaches operate. I see what coaches have to use. I see it week-in and week-out. And then you see how guys handle themselves and how they handle their team. I think Scott's a really good coach.
"I think he's one of those guys you hold onto. He'll turn the corner. That'll happen."
The debate continues. Get those chairs ready for the next town hall session.