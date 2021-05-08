Steven M. Sipple: As Frost (again) expresses confidence, Moos emphasizes fans' importance

"When you feel a part of it, and you feel that your participation is wanted and needed, boy, that's very special," he said.

And very necessary — certainly in Moos' eyes.

"What we really need to do is beat the teams we're supposed to beat, and also protect our own turf," he said. "Our fans are passionate. They need to get back to being loud. I think it's really really cool how they clap for the visiting team and all that, and I don't think there should be cursing or anything like that. …

"But I'm going to tell you something," the former Oregon AD added, the volume of his voice rising. "When we got it going in Eugene — and keep in mind, we only had 45,000 people in our stadium — the opposing team often couldn't get the snap off. Then, the word gets out: 'Man, that's a tough-ass place to play.' Then it gets in the upcoming opponent's heads. Then, the opposing coach is telling his guys, 'It's going to be loud out there, so we're going to turn the volume up in practice. …'

"So, then they're not maybe consciously thinking about it, but on the inside, they're thinking, 'God, I hope that doesn't affect me.' Think about it: We've got 90,000 here (at Nebraska). There shouldn't be any team that comes in here thinking it's going to be an easy day."