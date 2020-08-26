Steven M. Sipple: As fallout continues, Frost surely wonders what might've been for his team

So, you can't help wonder what might've been.

Frost feels his team had an edge. How much of an edge, we may never know.

For high-achieving competitors, that's painful.

Let's be clear about another thing: Frost's program expended an incredible amount of energy to walk that line between safety and aggression. It took extreme measures to protect players. Exhibit A: When a player arrived at the airport, he was picked up in a car with a divider so there was no contact with even the driver. The player was taken straight to a dormitory on campus that served as a quarantine spot. One player was in quarantine for 27 days.

As far back as late April, Nebraska had approximately 100 players in town — virtually all the high-impact players — working out on their own, but with a common objective of being ready to play in the fall. Being ready to make marked improvement on last season's 5-7 record. Think about it: A hundred players were in Lincoln in late April even though the campus was shut down.