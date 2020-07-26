Steven M. Sipple: As difficult college football decisions near, confusion is understandable

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's time, right? It has to be time.

You have to think this week or early next week is when we get definitive answers about college football.

Is there going to be a 2020 season? If so, what will it look like?

Aug. 1 arrives Saturday. It's time for hard decisions one way or the other. I know, we keep saying that. But time is up.

If you've become confused wondering which way it's going to go, it's fully understandable.

On one hand, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos has said repeatedly, as recently as last week, he's optimistic the Huskers will play a season. Two Power Five conferences -- the Big Ten and Pac-12 -- have made decisions to play only conference games. Meanwhile, the Big 12 has not yet announced any decisions regarding scheduling changes, but league members remain hopeful they can play all 12 games.

The ACC and SEC also are still in decision-making mode, but appear intent on playing revised schedules.